NEW YORK — Most COVID-19 rules restricting capacity in businesses will be lifted in the coming weeks in the tri-state area as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
Restrictions for retail, food service, gyms or fitness centers, amusement parks or family entertainment centers, hair and beauty salons, barber shops, offices and other establishments in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut starting Wednesday, May 19.
Most of the state’s COVID-19 social distancing, capacity and other guidelines for businesses were in keeping with neighboring Northeastern states as a coalition, including New Jersey and Connecticut.
“It is irrefutable when you look at the numbers that New Yorkers have made tremendous progress,” Cuomo said Monday during a coronavirus briefing in his Manhattan office. “All the arrows are pointed in the right direction and have been for awhile, so it’s time to readjust the (restrictions) with the decisions made on the science and on the data.”
Capacity restrictions will also be lifted for restaurants, museums, theaters and Broadway performances.
The state will increase its limit on residential gatherings to 50 people May 19.
The limit for indoor catered events will rise to 250 people starting May 19, or up to 500 people who present proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results within the past 72 hours.
The midnight curfew for outdoor bars and restaurants and outdoor food and beverage consumption will be lifted May 17. The curfew for indoor food and beverage or restaurant services will be lifted May 31.
Large outdoor stadiums will be increased to 33% capacity May 19, Cuomo said, adding official are working on a joint protocol with other states to allow stadiums to accept more patrons with a vaccine or negative testing requirement.
“We are going to take a major step forward in reopening,” Cuomo said. “Reopening is not a light switch. We said this from the beginning ... it’s a smart reopening, it’s a measure reopening, it’s a phased reopening.”
Monday’s briefing was the first in-person press conference in the city since November of last year.
The changes to the state’s coronavirus rules comes as the state’s COVID-19 positivity declined to about 1.8% over a seven-day average — a 50% decline over the last month.
The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 complications decreased to 2,839 people Sunday, the lowest since Thanksgiving, and reflects a 38% decrease in the last month.
The state is ramping up prioritizing vaccinating young New Yorkers ages 16 to 25 and about 20% of the population who remains doubtful about the vaccine’s safety or efficacy.
