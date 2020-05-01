ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that all schools in the state will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools have been shuttered since March 18 as districts have rolled out distance-learning for the state’s 4,800 public schools.
“We must protect our children; every parent, every citizen feels that,” the governor said Friday. “We must protect our students, we have to protect our educators.”
A decision on summer school programming will be announced by the end of May, Gov. Cuomo said during a daily briefing on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Meal programs for students will continue.
Shortly after Gov. Cuomo’s announced, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that it is canceling the 2020 spring sports season.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.