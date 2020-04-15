ALBANY — All New Yorkers must wear masks or other cloth face coverings when going out in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in an executive order Wednesday.
All coverings such as a bandana must shield the mouth and nose. People must wear the coverings in situations where social distancing, or remaining six feet away from another person, is impossible, Gov. Cuomo said, such as on public transportation or busy streets.
The law will go into effect Friday to give New Yorkers time to comply. The governor’s office did not specify the age requirement for mask wearers as of press time Wednesday.
The executive order will not include a civil violation for people who do not wear a mask, Gov. Cuomo said, but a penalty may be enforced if people do not follow the order.
“Local governments would enforce it,” the governor said during his daily COVID-19 briefing at the state Capitol. “I could do civil penalty, or could I say you’re not allowed on trains or buses unless you wear a mask? You could get there, but we’re not there yet. And I hope New Yorkers will do it because it makes sense.”
The state order supersedes any similar mask-wearing requirement at the county or local municipal levels. Runners and hikers should stay across the street from each other or wear a mask around their neck in case they encounter another person, Gov. Cuomo said.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 11,586 by Wednesday — up from 10,834 on Tuesday — including 707 in hospitals and 45 in nursing homes. The state’s virus-related deaths remained flat at 752 deaths Tuesday, down from 778 on Monday. The state had 671 deaths Easter Sunday, but otherwise has surpassed 700 fatalities per day since April 6, peaking April 8 at 799 deaths.
New York has tested 526,012 people for the virus, revealing 213,779 positive cases by Wednesday afternoon with 18,335 virus patients hospitalized statewide, or about 8.6 percent. Hospitalizations were down from 18,697 people, or 9.2 percent of cases Tuesday, continuing their downward trend over the last week. About 2,000 New Yorkers with COVID-19 enter the hospital each day. Net intensive care admissions and intubations remain down, Gov. Cuomo said.
The availability of millions of rapid saliva and antibody COVID-19 kits to test every New Yorker — about 19 million people — are critical to slowly restart the economy and cannot be done without federal help, Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The need to bring COVID-19 testing capacity to scale for millions of Americans is similar to New York’s need for ventilators during the state’s first phase of the pandemic last month as the nation continues to have an insignificant numbers of tests. Tests are needed to trace, isolate and ultimately stop the virus spread.
“You need all these things at a capacity that does not exist,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Every (governor) is in the same position. The states cannot develop national testing. That is the unvarnished truth. This is very hard to bring to scale quickly and we need the federal government to do it.”
The availability of medical tests like those for COVID-19 are controlled by private-sector companies, Gov. Cuomo said. The companies cannot increase test production because they lack the equipment, such as machinery, chemical agents, laboratories and more.
The lack of COVID-19 test kits is no one’s fault, the governor said.
“No one is to blame on ventilators; no one is to blame on testing,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Sometimes, there’s nobody to blame. On this testing situation, there’s nobody to blame.”
New York has tested more than 526,000 people with 228 labs to date — more than any other state, and more tests than California, Florida and Michigan combined at 492,000 people in the same 45-day period.
The state will work in full partnership with the federal government to increase testing and accelerate testing capacity or the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Cuomo said.
A COVID-19 vaccine has been developed, but has not been federally approved. Vaccine approval typically takes between a year to 18 months.
The state will be able to conduct about 2,000 antibody tests per day by the end of this week, or about 60,000 tests per month. Officials asked the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to expedite federal approval of the state’s antibody finger prick test, which could test up to 100,000 New Yorkers per day.
The state Department of Health is prioritizing antibody testing for healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees.
The state will give 50 ventilators to Maryland and 100 to Michigan as the curve of the pandemic outbreak sweeps other regions of the country.
“We are stabilized,” Gov. Cuomo said of New York. “I said ‘When you need help, we will be there for you,’ and we will be.”
A 21-member task force, comprised of three officials each from Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island, is working to slowly reopen the economy in the pandemic’s wake. Officials will evaluate how essential a business service, product or function is and determine the risk of infection spread by a business to decide which industries and companies will return to work first.
“That is almost a business-by-business evaluation that has to go on,” Gov. Cuomo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.