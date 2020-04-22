ALBANY — The state will develop a COVID-19 tracing program to control the coronavirus infection rate with about $10 million from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
Mr. Bloomberg, a 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate, and his company Bloomberg Philanthropies committed $10.5 million to help build and execute the new program. The contact tracing program will be done in coordination with the downstate region as well as New Jersey and Connecticut.
“One of the most critical pieces of getting to a new normal is to ramp up testing, but states have a second big task: To put together an army of people to trace each person who tested positive, find out who they contacted and then isolate those people,” Gov. Cuomo said during his daily briefing. “This partnership with Mike Bloomberg to create an unprecedented, nation-leading contact tracing program will do just that and serve as a model for the rest of the nation.”
A contact tracing program of this scale has not been implemented in New York or anywhere in the United States. An expert panel will review the data resource model, which could be replicated across the nation. The program will launch immediately.
Contact tracing starts with a person infected with COVID-19 and interviewing that person to identify people they made contact with during their illness and in the few days before symptoms began. Officials then alert their contacts about their risk of infection and refer medical providers. Non-ill people are asked to stay home for 14 days to ensure they don’t spread COVID-19 to others, according to the governor’s office.
Germany, Singapore and South Korea effectively used contact tracing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re all eager to begin loosening restrictions on our daily lives and our economy, but in order to do that as safely as possible, we first have to put in place systems to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus and support them as they isolate,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m honored to partner with Gov. Cuomo and New York state to help do that by creating a new contact tracing program on a widespread scale. Coupled with far more testing, it will help us drive the virus into a corner — saving lives and allowing more people to begin getting back to work.”
The Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University will build an online curriculum and training program for contact tracers. The state Department of Health will work with Bloomberg Philanthropies to identify and recruit contact tracer candidates for the training program, including health department staff, investigators from various state agencies, hundreds of tracers from downstate counties and SUNY and CUNY students in medical fields.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 15,302 on Wednesday — up from 14,828 on Tuesday. The state saw 474 virus-related deaths Tuesday, including 446 in hospitals and 28 in nursing homes. The daily death toll remained flat from 481 fatalities Monday and Sunday’s total of 478.
New York tested 669,982 people, revealing 257,216 positive cases of COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon. New York City and downstate counties seem to be past the virus apex, or several-day plateau, as hospitalization rates declined to 15,599 on Wednesday, down 536 patients from Tuesday.
The state reported 4,690 patients in intensive care Tuesday. Net change in intubations was down 41 fewer patients Wednesday to 3,934 total, according to the governor’s office.
“We’re in a much better place,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The really bad news would have been if we concluded we couldn’t control the spread.”
The state will prioritize contact tracing as testing, tracing and isolating are considered the key to reopening the state and easing social-distancing measures.
“This has never been done before,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve never done it anywhere near this scale. It is an intimidating exercise.”
