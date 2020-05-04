ROCHESTER — State regions will be allowed to start reopening under certain criteria on May 15, which is when the New York State on PAUSE executive order will officially expire, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.
The planned reopenings of each region in the state are subject to meeting certain criteria, which has been outlined by the governor.
“If upstate has to wait for downstate to be ready, they’re gonna be waiting a long time,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday during his daily COVID-19 press conference at the Wegmans Conference Center in Rochester.
More details on the criteria state regions must meet in order to reopen will be forthcoming. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.