NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called for political and national unity Monday to fight the coronavirus after President Donald J. Trump said over the weekend he may order an enforceable quarantine for New York and surrounding areas in New Jersey and some parts of Connecticut as the pandemic continues to spread.
Gov. Cuomo called for unity to combat the pandemic, saying Trump referred to COVID-19 as “a war.”
“This is not a time for politics, partisanship or division,” Gov. Cuomo said. “If there is division at this time, the virus will defeat us.
“The virus doesn’t discriminate — it attacks everyone, and it attacks everywhere. There are no red states, and there are no blue states, and there are no red casualties and there are no blue casualties. It is red, white and blue. If there was ever a moment for unity, this is it.”
The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort ship arrived at Pier 88 in New York Harbor on Monday morning. The state’s first temporary medical center at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, which has 2,500 beds, opened Monday afternoon.
The additional 3,500 beds will not be used to treat COVID-19 patients, but will assist with anticipated hospital overflow, Gov. Cuomo said.
“It will be a relief valve for hospitals that are struggling now that are over capacity all across the city,” the governor said from Pier 88 on Monday with the vessel behind him. “About 3,500 beds to relieve the stress that our hospital system is facing.”
Gov. Cuomo announced a statewide public-private hospital plan to fight COVID-19 on Monday from the Javits Center. As part of the plan, public and private hospitals from across the state agreed to implement a balanced approach to fight the virus where hospitals approaching or exceed capacity can transfer patients to other hospitals that are not as full. The hospital systems across the state have also agreed to share supplies, staff and other resources.
Reaching 66,497 positive cases Monday, New York has roughly half of the nation’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Just over 14 percent of positively infected New Yorkers are hospitalized, or 9,517 people, with 2,352 patients in the ICU.
The state reported a total of 1,218 virus-related deaths Saturday afternoon — up from 965 Sunday and 519 Friday.
The state’s most dense virus hot spots have remained downstate and in New York City. As of Sunday, the virus has been detected in 55 counties, including the city, with 33,768 positive cases in New York City, 8,519 cases in Westchester County, 6,445 in Nassau County, 5,023 cases in Suffolk County, 2,209 in Rockland County and 199 in Albany County.
To see the complete county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths statewide, view the COVID-19 map and tracker at nny360.com/site/covid19.html.
