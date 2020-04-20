ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed federal hazard pay for all frontline workers Monday as New York started its 3,000-person COVID-19 antibody survey.
The governor called for the federal government to provide a 50 percent bonus, or hazard pay, to essential, public workers on the pandemic’s front lines.
“Thanks is nice, but recognition of their efforts and their sacrifice is also appropriate,” the governor said. “Essential public workers are the ones on the front lines every day carrying us through this crisis, and we must ensure their efforts and sacrifice are appropriately recognized...They are the true heroes in this crisis.”
People of color make up 41 percent of frontline workers, including 45 percent of public transit workers, 57 percent of building cleaning service workers and 40 percent of healthcare workers. Two-thirds of frontline workers are women. One-third of those essential employees come from a low-income household, according to the governor’s office.
People in African-American and Latino communities are most heavily affected by COVID-19 in New York City, where the virus remains the most prevalent. The state prioritized coronavirus diagnostic testing in communities of color on April 8.
The state’s blood antibody test, which determines a person’s coronavirus immunity, began Monday with a sample of 3,000 people. New York’s population is about 19.5 million.
“It will tell us, for the first time what percentage of the population has actually had coronavirus,” Gov. Cuomo said during a briefing Sunday at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research on Long Island. “This will be the first true snapshot of what we’re dealing with.”
Results are expected by the end of the week. The state will continue to work with the White House and federal officials to assist with supply chain and coordinate private labs.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 14,347 deaths Monday — up from 13,869 on Sunday. The state saw 478 virus-related deaths Sunday, including 455 in hospitals and 23 in nursing homes, down from 507 deaths Saturday and 540 on Friday.
Sunday’s death toll was the state’s lowest so far this month, as fatalities in a 24-hour period peaked at more than 700 deaths per day for more than a week at the beginning of April.
New York tested 633,861 people, revealing 247,512 positive cases of COVID-19 by Monday afternoon. The state may be past the virus apex, or several-day plateau, as hospitalization rates continued to decline for the seventh consecutive day to 16,103 patients Monday, down from 16,213 on Sunday and 16,967 on Saturday. About 1,300 virus patients each Saturday and Sunday entered hospitals statewide, Gov. Cuomo said.
The state reported 4,814 patients in intensive care Monday. Net change in intubations was down 32 fewer patients Sunday, according to the governor’s office.
More than 20 hospitals, primarily downstate, using anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment sent their preliminary results Monday to the U.S. FDA and Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, Gov. Cuomo said. Results will be made public at a later date.
Virus activity is expected to increase as the weather grows warmer and cabin fever intensifies.
“It’s an ocean — I see an ocean,” Gov. Cuomo said of rolling cures, or waves, of COVID-19.
The governor anticipates Buffalo and Albany to hit the peak or their outbreaks later on, he said. Personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, additional medical staff and other supplies will be deployed as necessary.
Fifty-one days have passed since the state’s first case. The United States saw its first positive case of COVID-19 92 days ago.
The state will forecast cutting education spending, local governments and hospitals by 20 percent this week if the federal government doesn’t send money to New York, Gov. Cuomo said.
“And this is the worst time to do this,” the governor added of the proposed hospital cuts. “This year’s state budget is a function of the federal budget...You can’t spend what you don’t have.”
Gov. Cuomo reiterated the state’s need for additional federal funding in Congress’ next pandemic relief bill, as lawmakers near a deal on the next legislation. The governor has repeatedly criticized the $2.2 trillion historic federal CARES Act, which focused relief to small businesses, cut financial-assistance checks to middle-class and lower-income Americans and increases unemployment benefits.
The bill did not provide assistance to state or local governments to fill financial shortfalls. New York anticipates a $10 billion to $15 billion budget gap because of COVID-19.
“Federal representatives said ‘Don’t worry,’” Gov. Cuomo said. “Yeah. Don’t worry. But I worry. Over and over again. I’m telling you, New Yorkers need funding for this budget because we can’t do it ourselves.”
The state’s infection rate remains at 0.9 percent, meaning one New Yorker with the virus is, on average, infecting about 0.9 other people. The state has not calculated a separate infection rate for downstate counties and New York City, where the virus remains the most prevalent.
With a margin of error, the infection rate is 0.9-1.2 percent. Officials must watch the infection rate until the development of a successful medical treatment or federally approved vaccine.
“That is a very fine margin of error,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t know if it’s statistically relevant, frankly, because all of these numbers are a little loose.”
The nation is experiencing a shortage of the required chemicals for diagnostic COVID-19 tests. The majority of the chemical reagents are manufactured in China, Gov. Cuomo said, adding the state cannot impact the international supply chain to bring testing to scale for all New Yorkers.
New York offered national manufacturers money to try to fund expedited testing production, but manufacturers are struggling to obtain the necessary vials and equipment to make them.
“I pay for the tests and (virus) tracers,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s not about money on this front — it’s about division on labor and the responsibilities. I can’t solve the national manufacturers not able to produce the volume for the state.”
The state will deliver 500,000 cloth masks and 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to public housing communities.
Gov. Cuomo announced the creation of the Reimagine NY Task Force on Monday to improve systems in downstate New York after social-distancing measures are lifted.
