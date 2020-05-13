The north country is closing in on meeting seven different criteria that would allow the reg…
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has travelled throughout the state in recent weeks to give his daily briefing. Today, his staff has announced, he will be in Watertown at Jefferson Community College at 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Cuomo is expected to “make an announcement” in addition to his briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.
The north country is nearing the criteria to allow businesses to reopen.
Please ask a WDT reporter to ask Cuomo to reiterate his vision of Control Room members because the North Country Control Room does not reflect the vision he shared at his briefing in Binghamton, yesterday.
“Scientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that has become dominant worldwide and appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Los Angeles Times reports. https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-05-05/mutant-coronavirus-has-emerged-more-contagious-than-original
“The new strain appeared in February in Europe, migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States and has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March.”
“In addition to spreading faster, it may make people vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease.”
The only "good" news in this study is that the G614 strain may be slightly less lethal, but that's really digging in the weeds. The authors didn't see enough variance in the data they had to justify that as a formal conclusion. Given the increase in infectiousness though it may well end up more deadly over all, as we will likely need a higher saturation level to achieve herd immunity... and that assumes it's even possible given the finding that the new strain may well open a pathway to re-infection.
Meanwhile, our local “re-open the economy/anti-mask society” members are getting bolder and bolder about traveling about without a mask saying, “I’m sick of this lockdown stuff. It’s time to get out. It’s spring. This isn’t going to make me sick so why worry. Besides, everybody has to die sometime.”
Interestingly, what they have to say now is similar to what they said when smoking was banned inside of businesses and then even on the grounds of various establishments. I think then it was, “Everybody has to die sometime, this second hand smoke thing is just BS.”
You mention "we will..... need a higher saturation level to achieve herd immunity". Score another point for the great "Popsicle lick and pass" party!
After reading your musings on this topic, it is unsurprising to me that you hold the political views that you do.
“ MD's” comment employs some remarkably circuitous reasoning. “MD’s” idea that delaying opening of the economy, “...might be met by a mutated virus more serious than the one we have now” is one that is not based in logic and not supported by research.
Here is some information that may help the casual commenter to understand the complex mutation process.
Regarding RNA virus mutations:
Transmission bottlenecks as determinants of virulence in rapidlyevolving pathogens
https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/96/9/5095.full.pdf
Why are RNA virus mutation rates so d___ high?
https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000003
The phylogenomics of evolving virus virulence
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41576-018-0055-5?proof=trueIn%EF%BB%BF
To summarize the above material – comparative data tell us that, on average, low-virulence infections have a greater chance of successfully establishing transmission cycles in humans than viruses with higher mortality. This greater chance is presumably because high virulence requires a greater supply of susceptible hosts during the early stages of emergence.
Basically, the longer a virus hangs around in a population, the more likely it is that the virus will DECREASE in virulence.
That, by the way, is one of the fundamental reasons for employing the "flattening the curve" rationale.
Nicely shared Holmes, but some research and realities clash, that's why we research, please note the emergence of new corona virus strains in China, specifically WuHan, and mutations to 19. Guess it did not read the research. I joke, but a "Popsicle lick and pass party" would get us to herd immunity soonest, with the same number of deaths as a flattened curve, assuming a vaccine or treatment was not found. The Swedes are participating in a social experiment, but less rapid than the "Popsicle " theory. I agree with the Swedish model, which approximates the Copeland model. Please remember, there may not be a vaccine or treatment.
LOL.
Speculate all you want.
Doesn't this post completely contradict your post of 11:42 this morning? Where you cite a new more virulent form of the mutated virus?
No. But do continue your speculations.
Now, with some better stats regarding the virus, 2.7 million with antibodies, the ill and aged at most risk, no therapy or vaccine in the short term, some roadmaps for the future are laid out for choices. We can sit in our homes, for a few more weeks then get whallopped on a second round, or loosen up stay at home for the young, suggest stay at home for the elderly and infirmed, and grow herd immunity amongst those least effected with minimal disease. A later opening might be met by a mutated virus more serious than the one we have now.
