Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has travelled throughout the state in recent weeks to give his daily briefing. Today, his staff has announced, he will be in Watertown at Jefferson Community College at 11:30 a.m.

Gov. Cuomo is expected to “make an announcement” in addition to his briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The north country is nearing the criteria to allow businesses to reopen.