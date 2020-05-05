Cuomo says economic reopening must consider human cost

NEW YORK — Coronavirus death estimates from U.S. experts more than doubled after states accelerated reopening, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that the nation will suffer without federal leadership to provide states COVID-19 relief.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model projects 134,475 Americans will die from COVID-19 by Aug. 4 — more than double the research center’s April 17 estimate of 60,308 American deaths. The model projected 60,415 deaths April 7.
“They went up dramatically — why?” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing in New York City. “Because now they’re factoring in the reopening plans and the reopening schedules that states are announcing. ...That’s a very nice way of saying, when you accelerate the reopening, you will have more people coming in contact with other people, and the more people in contact with other people, the higher the infection rate of the spread of the virus.”
The IHME projection is the White House’s preferred model, and is supported by the Gates Foundation.
Gov. Cuomo has pleaded with federal lawmakers to pass legislation to fund state and local governments in the wake of the pandemic. The governor continued his plea Tuesday as the Democratic House and Republican Senate negotiate a fifth coronavirus bill on Capitol Hill.
“The president is looking at a scenario where he is reasonable and bridges the gap, or they will not pass any legislation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “...And if he doesn’t have legislation, he will have failed as a leader, and more importantly, this nation will suffer.”
Congress’ previous stimulus packages focused on funding small businesses and large corporations, Gov. Cuomo has said, and provided insufficient assistance to state and local governments. New York is facing between a $13 billion and $15 billion budget shortfall because of COVID-19.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 19,645 on Tuesday — up from 19,368 on Monday. The state saw 230 virus-related deaths Monday, including 203 in hospitals and 27 in nursing homes. The death rate remains flat after a slight decline from 226 fatalities Sunday, 280 on Saturday and 299 on Friday.
The state tested 1,028,899 people as of Monday, revealing 321,192 total positive cases of COVID-19. New York’s hospitalization rates continued a downward trend to 9,600 patients Monday, down 47 patients. The state reported 315 newly admitted virus patients Sunday.
The state reported 3,281 patients in intensive care. The net change in intubations was down 102 fewer patients to 2,641 total, according to the governor’s office. New hospitalizations average about 900 cases statewide each day, but dipped to 659 on Monday — the lowest since March 21.
The state will work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a plan to rethink the state’s education system with more technology to reach more students regardless of location.
“The old model of our education system where everyone sits in a classroom is not going to work in the new normal,” Gov. Cuomo said. “When we do reopen our schools, let’s reimagine them for the future.
“Let’s start talking about really revolutionizing education,” the governor added. “It’s about time.”
Officials will examine how to share education between school districts and universities, have teachers use more technological tools in the classroom and how to continue distance learning to maintain social distancing.
New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the state should prioritize school districts’ needs for social workers, mental health counselors, nurses, the arts, advanced courses and smaller class sizes to “reimagine” its education system.
“NYSUT believes in the education of the whole child,” Mr. Pallotta said. “Remote learning, in any form, will never replace the important personal connection between teachers and their students that is built in the classroom and is a critical part of the teaching and learning process. Let’s secure the federal funding and new state revenues through taxes on the ultrawealthy that can go toward addressing these needs. And let’s recognize educators as the experts they are by including them in these discussions about improving our public education system for every student.”
The state announced new guidelines Monday under which regions can gradually reopen. No region of New York is safe to reopen under the state’s standards as of Tuesday.
The state will pay an economic cost to keep nonessential businesses closed, or the cost of human lives if it reopens too quickly, the governor said.
“To me, I say the cost of a human — a human life is priceless, period,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our reopening plan doesn’t have a tradeoff. Our reopening plan says you monitor the data, you monitor the transmission rate, you monitor the hospitalization rate, you monitor the death rate. If it goes up, you have a circuit breaker, you stop. It is a conversation that we should have openly...(a) hard conversation, painful conversation, controversial conversation, yes, all of the above, but, it’s also the right conversation because those are the decisions we’re making.”
Gov. Cuomo’s continued plea for federal funding comes on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who discouraged lawmakers last week from passing a “blue state bail out” bill and suggested states declare bankruptcy.
Such Congressional aid to state and local governments would not be a “bail out,” Gov. Cuomo reiterated Monday, arguing Democratic states like New York put more into the federal budget than Kentucky or Florida. New York gives $29 billion more in federal spending than it receives while Kentucky receives $37 billion and Florida $30 billion more from the federal government than either pay in federal taxes, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Cuomo also announced a new contest Tuesday where New Yorkers can create and share a video explaining why people should wear a mask in public. The winning video will be used as a public service announcement. Videos should be less than 30 seconds long, should show a mask properly worn over the mouth and nose and must be submitted by May 30.
For more information, visit WearAMask.ny.gov
(1) comment
It is a pleasure to read such a well written piece, Kate Lisa.
Thank you!
At some point we will all celebrate the things we once took for granted. Meanwhile, we stand (or fall) together --- even as we maintain that physical distance between us.
Nessun Dorma...alla Corona
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uL52AuF4QzY
