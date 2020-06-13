NEW YORK — Overnight camps will not be allowed for the summer of 2020, Cuomo announced Saturday at his Third Avenue office in Manhattan. While children’s day camps have gotten the go-ahead, overnight camps will not be permitted this summer because they have been deemed to be at a higher risk of spreading the virus, said state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, M.D.
Since the beginning of the health crisis, the state has made decisions “based on science and facts,” Dr. Zucker said.
“The facts are that this is a congregate setting,” Zucker said. “There are many children together in a bunk, sleeping together. They are eating in the same common area, they are sharing a bathroom, so social distancing is just not possible. So the virus will get into one of these camps and it will spread.”
Cuomo signed 10 bills Friday as part of a legislative package on police reform, including a new law requiring local governments to work with the community to redesign the police force.
“If you want to be the progressive capital, you need to lead with action,” Cuomo said at a briefing in New York City on Saturday. “New York is leading with real reform.”
The move to reform police departments comes in the wake of national and global protests stemming from the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes May 25.
The reform package will “turn the page,” as the demands of protesters have been heard, Cuomo said. The time has come for action and “real change,” he added.
“Protest, demonstrate, show the outrage, show the frustration, then do something about it,” the governor said. “It’s not about protesting for the sake of protesting. It’s protesting to make change.”
Local governments are required to meet with stakeholders in the community to come up with redesigned police forces, which could mean changes in staffing, the penalty for use of force by officers, how crowd management is handled, police equipment, how complaints against law enforcement are dealt with, and how the forces can be demilitarized, if that is what the community wants, and how that would look, Cuomo said.
It will be up to local governments to come up with a plan, using input from the community, and enact a new law by the April 1, 2021, deadline, or face the loss of state funding.
“If you don’t do it, local governments, you won’t get state funding. It’s that simple,” Cuomo said. “We won’t tell you what to do, but you need to go through the process.”
Communities that determine a local police force does not need to change will require elected officials to pass a law indicating that, Cuomo said.
The law will be made locally and is not designed to increase state involvement in local issues, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said.
“This isn’t about increasing state government’s voice in the process, or adding more politicians into the process,” DeRosa said. “It’s about empowering the communities. That’s what we are seeing from the protesters. People feel as though there is a lack of accountability within the local police departments and that they are not being heard. This forces the community to the table.”
The goal of the redesign process is to restore trust the community has in the police force, Cuomo said.
“No police department can function, not in this state, not in this nation, if they don’t have the trust or the respect of the community,” Cuomo said.
Moving through the reopening process following the coronavirus shutdown, Western New York is expected to move to phase 3 Tuesday, closely followed by the Capital Region on Wednesday.
The state had its lowest number of deaths over the past 24 hours since the health crisis began, with 32, including 24 in hospitals and eight in nursing homes. There were 1,734 hospitalizations and 517 patients in intensive-care units, with 360 intubations and 68,584 patients discharged from the hospital.
“The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest since March 20, when this nightmare began,” Cuomo said.
As of June 11, more than 2.8 million New Yorkers have been tested for the virus, with nearly 71,000 more tested during the past 24 hours.
New Yorkers must remain vigilant in social distancing and wear face coverings as the reopening process has seen increases in the number of infections in 22 other states and Puerto Rico, Cuomo said. Fourteen states have seen an increase of more than 25% in the past week.
“New York is the anomaly, New York is the opposite,” Cuomo said. “Virtually all of the other states reopened and saw the number [of infections] go up. New York, we are coming down. We reopened, the number continues to drop. That is anomalous to the rest of the nation.”
At the height of the pandemic in New York, the state had the highest rate of infections and rate of transmission, and now is among the lowest in the nation.
“The most dramatic turnaround in the country,” Cuomo said. “It may be one of the most dramatic turnarounds on the globe dealing with this COVID virus.”
As regions of the state continue the reopening process, it will be up to local governments to enforce compliance with state mandates to make sure the number of infections remains manageable, Cuomo said.
“You will see little fluctuations — it will go up a little, it will go down a little, and that is fine,” Cuomo said, adding that it is the overall trend in the number of infections that will determine if reopening can continue.
“There are some states that are stopping the reopening,” he said. “That is the last thing anyone wants to do, and it is completely counterproductive.”
