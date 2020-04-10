"Cuomo says U.S. needs millions of tests"

ALBANY — New York’s single-day death rate dipped for the first time in days, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who called on the federal government Friday to bring millions of antibody and rapid tests for COVID-19 to scale.
New York COVID-19 fatalities totaled 7,844 deaths by Friday — up from 7,067 Thursday — after reaching a new daily high point for three consecutive days Monday through Wednesday at 731, 779 and 799 virus-related deaths respectively. Thursday’s 24-hour death toll was 777.
“The numbers of loss are staggering,” Gov. Cuomo said Friday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in the state Capitol. “We hope that we have seen the worst. We don’t know ... The leveling off in the number of lives lost is a somewhat hopeful sign.”
Hospitalization rates continued to flatten Thursday at 290 new virus patient admissions after 200 admitted patients Wednesday — a sharp decrease from 656 hospital admissions on Monday, 586 Tuesday and a two-day decline last weekend. Daily ICU admissions reflected a negative figure Thursday at 17 patients leaving intensive care, for a total of 4,908 people. The state had 250 new COVID-19 patients enter intensive care Saturday, 128 Sunday and 35 on Monday. That figure spiked Tuesday to 302 — about last week’s daily ICU admission average — and dipped back to 84 on Wednesday.
The state tested 417,885 people revealing 170,512 positive cases of COVID-19 by Friday afternoon with 18,569 virus patients hospitalized statewide, or about 10.9 percent.
Officials have studied various expert models over the past several weeks to determine the low, moderate and high projections of the number of necessary hospital beds, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and virus death projections for the state and nation. Several expert projection models overestimated the virus curve in this first wave of the illness, the governor said Friday. As of March 29, Columbia University projected the state needed a high of 136,000 hospital beds at the pandemic peak. The McKinsey model estimated the state needed between 55,000 to 110,000 beds, depending on social distancing effectiveness.
Relying on incorrect expert projection models does not affect the state’s credibility, Gov. Cuomo said Friday.
“I think my credibility would be affected if I didn’t ask the experts for opinion,” the governor said. “You’re asking them to model something that has never been modeled before. My job is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
New Yorkers are helping to flatten the curve, or the rate of the virus spread, by complying with the state’s mandated social distancing orders, which closed schools, nonessential businesses and required millions of employees to stop working or work from home. Experts could not predict how well people complied with the policies, which makes the virus spread impossible to predict, Gov. Cuomo said.
“What the statisticians will say is they were right: They said we could flatten the curve if we took certain actions and if people complied with those actions,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The infection rate is purely in our control. We are in control of how many people die.”
The state is OK on amounts of stockpiled PPE, such as gloves and masks, and ventilators, Gov. Cuomo said Friday, but hospitals continue to run on a limited supply that would deplete in several days.
“We have a stockpile where we are relatively comfortable, but if you ask every hospital ... they are all uncomfortable,” the governor added.
The state is working to develop rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results within 15 minutes. The state Department of Health approved an antibody test, which is awaiting federal approval, that tests for the presence of antibodies to show a person was previously infected, recovered and is no longer contagious.
The state DOH could conduct 300 antibody tests per day as of Friday and will have a capacity of 1,000 rapid tests per day in one week, and 2,000 daily rapid tests the following week.
The availability of millions of rapid and antibody COVID-19 tests to test every New Yorker — roughly 19 million people — are critical to slowly restart the economy, Gov. Cuomo said. The state is working to invest with private sector companies, medical labs and suppliers to develop rapid swab tests and increase testing capacity, but agencies do not have access to the necessary reagents, or substance used for chemical analysis.
Gov. Cuomo called on the federal government and President Donald J. Trump to use the Defense Production Act to mobilize companies to create the millions of swab kits needed to test every New Yorker, and American. New York will partner with the federal government through its efforts, and New Jersey and Connecticut as a tri-state testing coalition.
“We need a tremendous, mind-boggling increase in volume quickly,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We need diagnostic testing and we need millions and millions of them in a matter of weeks ... I can’t do it as a state. I don’t have the tools the federal government does. We will partner with the federal government, and let’s get the testing up to scale and quickly to build a bridge to reopen the economy.”
Gov. Cuomo requested federal lawmaker pass a fourth COVID-19 economic relief bill that won’t pander to congressional politics.
“You need a fair, federal stimulus bill that is not a political pork barrel bill,” Gov. Cuomo said. “When I say the past bills were unfair to New York, it’s not because I’m just advocating for New York. Look at the need. Look at where the cases are and look at the damage that has been done.”
The governor raised questions Friday about learning from other countries, like China, South Korea and Italy, that reopened businesses and restarted life too quickly, which led to a new wave of COVID-19 infection. The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic hit the United States in three waves and lasted for 10 months, Gov. Cuomo said.
“I don’t want a second wave — I want this to be it,” the governor said. “New York tough means more than just tough, it means discipline. It means unified, it means loving ... it means smart. Now is a time to be smart, now more than ever. That’s what it means to be New York tough, and we are.”
The state will provide $200 million in emergency food assistance to more than 700,000 low-income households enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits.
Airbnb and 1199SEIU are partnering to offer frontline and healthcare workers housing as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbnb will contribute $2 million to provide union hotel rooms to frontline workers at no cost. The InterContinental Times Square, Yotel and Hudson Hotel are providing 800 free rooms for out-of-state healthcare workers traveling to New York City.
The state is working with its congressional delegation to establish a COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund — similar to the Never Forget the Heroes Act, which provides financial support for families of 9/11 victims and first responders.
(3) comments
As of today 7,844 dead in NYS and if blame is going to be made, it’s on Andrew Cuomo. Grateful there were no other states as ill prepared as New York.
"Cuomo says U.S. needs millions of tests"
He is correct. This is exactly what the experts have to say.
Trump, on the other hand, wants the numbers to be low. You know, maybe 15 and then none at all.
You have a good likelihood of finding nothing if you do not look.
Trump would prefer to have this public look elsewhere --- at that squirrel, and that one over there, and hey, look -- another squirrel -- as long as he can remain on stage and can keep those ratings up.
Your so called experts also said 2 million were going to die, Dr Holmes..
