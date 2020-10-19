ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo renewed his call for President Donald Trump to issue guidelines for the distribution and administration of a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
A vaccine could become available within a matter of weeks, but distributing and administering it will be the largest, most complex operational task of the pandemic, Cuomo said.
“Winter will be the season of the vaccine, we hope. We all hope and pray for a vaccine,” Cuomo said Monday during a conference call with reporters.
Testing brought its own set of challenges — acquiring the test kits, setting up testing sites, purchasing the reagents required for testing and getting people on board with getting tested.
“Administering a vaccine is going to make testing look simple,” Cuomo said.
The numbers are daunting — New York state conducted 13 million COVID tests over seven months. There are nearly 20 million people in New York, and some vaccines being tested would require two doses 21 to 28 days apart, Cuomo said. A vaccine — likely by injection — which needs to be refrigerated at minus 80 degrees Celsius, is more complex than a test done by nasal swab. Even a single dose of the vaccine will be challenging, Cuomo said.
“How long will it take us to administer 20 million vaccines?” he said.
There have been 124 million COVID tests done nationwide, and the United States has a population of 328 million, Cuomo said.
“That is only about a third of the population, in number of tests in seven months. You tested a third in seven months. How long does it take to vaccinate 100% and how does it happen?” Cuomo said.
The federal government putting the responsibility for administering tests on states was a federal abdication, Cuomo said.
“When you have a situation that affects all 50 states, by definition that is a national problem,” Cuomo said.
The state this weekend issued the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Administration Program, a draft plan anticipating the release of a vaccine, but the plan is not finalized.
“The plan is preliminary because to do a real plan you need more information from the federal government,” Cuomo said.
A complete plan would require information such as how many doses the state would receive at one time, how far apart doses will be provided, where and how they will be stored and more.
The preliminary plan essentially identifies categories of people and how they will be prioritized in terms of getting vaccinated, said Gareth Rhodes, a member of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force and deputy superintendent and special counsel at the state Department of Financial Services.
“What we put forward is a prioritization matrix based on both the prevalence of COVID in a geographic area to be determined in the future once a vaccine is approved,” Rhodes said. “Also on the matrix is the high-risk populations and special workers.”
Certain categories of people will be prioritized in a vaccination program, such as healthcare workers, first responders, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19 complications.
Geographic areas with a high prevalence of the virus are also taken into account in the matrix.
The statewide test positivity rate was 1.2% on Monday, including red zones with higher infection rates. The statewide rate without the red zones is 1.1%, Cuomo said.
There were 14 deaths, 934 New Yorkers hospitalized, 198 in intensive care units and 106 intubated.
Positivity rates in the red zones have declined over the past week — Brooklyn went from 5.8% to 5.2%, Queens from 3.3% to 2.3%, Rockland County from 9.7% to 4.5% and Orange County from 12.4% to 4.6%.
New York’s overall numbers remain low compared to the majority of states, Cuomo said.
“New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation,” he said. “It depends on the day, but we are like second or third lowest.”
Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have very low rates of positive tests, but many other states are significantly higher, such as Iowa at 50%, Nevada at 37%, South Dakota 36%, Idaho 29% and Wisconsin at 24%, Cuomo said.
“Why are we doing well? Because we are aggressive about it,” Cuomo said. “When we see a flare-up or a hotspot, we jump all over it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.