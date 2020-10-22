With Halloween fast approaching, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has issued guidance for those celebrating to do so without the risk of being infected with COVID-19.
The governor had previously said he wouldn’t deter people from trick-or-treating this year, but after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed the activity “high-risk” last month, Gov. Cuomo, in concert with the state Department of Health, issued guidelines Tuesday to be followed for those celebrating Halloween.
The CDC says there are low- and moderate-risk Halloween activities, such as carving pumpkins (low-risk), and one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped treat bags are lined up in a grab-and-go fashion (moderate-risk).
But there are various Halloween traditions the CDC has deemed high-risk, and officials say these activities should be avoided to prevent further spread of the virus. These high-risk activities include:
Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door; having trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in parking lots; attending crowded costume parties held indoors; going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming; going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who aren’t in your household; using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors; and traveling to a rural fall festival not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
It should be noted that the DOH’s guidelines are not a mandate, but merely guidance to curb the spread of COVID.
The DOH recommends celebrating the holiday indoors with those who live in your household. But for those who still wish to participate in traditional Halloween activities, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, the DOH has a extensive list of recommended guidelines.
It’s recommended to celebrate virtually or with outdoor, socially distanced activities. If there are a high number of confirmed COVID cases in your area, the DOH says it’s important to skip any in-person gatherings all together.
For those choosing to go trick-or-treating, it’s recommended to only do so with those who live in your household. Remain socially distanced from those who don’t live in your household.
For those giving out treats or candy, it’s recommended you avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Treats should be given outdoors. But in order to limit contact, the DOH says to set up a station with individually bagged or packaged treats for children to take on their own. If you’re setting up a station, it’s recommended it be set up six feet from your front door.
Everyone over the age of 2 who are able to medically tolerate a face mask must wear one, the DOH says. Most Halloween masks won’t be sufficient in meeting DOH guidelines for face coverings.
The DOH says to try and incorporate your face covering into your Halloween costume. But it should be remembered that a DOH sufficient face covering should be made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose.
The DOH also outlines various “don’ts” when it comes to trick-or-treating this year. Officials say you should not participate in traditional trick-or-treating where candy is handed out at the door and social distancing cannot be achieved. Trick-or-treaters also should not take candy directly from someone’s hand, or from a bowl.
Groups should avoid trick-or-treating on crowded streets, and should not trick-or-treat indoors.
“Halloween celebrations and activities, including trick-or-treating, can be filled with fun, but must be done in a safe way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the DOH guidelines state.
