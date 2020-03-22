Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, both support the Defense Production Act, which would mandate private factories to produce certain materials like medical equipment.
Gov. Cuomo said the state has 53,000 hospital beds available, but the COVID-19 outbreak at this point suggests the state could need 110,000. States are also having a hard time finding medical, personal protective equipment like masks and gowns.
The Defense Production Act, which gives the federal government legal authority to mandate private companies to produce those materials, was invoked by President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday. Ms. Stefanik issued a statement supporting the decision.
“I strongly support the call for the federal government to increase production and manufacturing capacity immediately for ventilators and personal protective equipment,” Ms. Stefanik said. “Our health care personnel are working overtime to save lives. We must work together to step up as a nation to meet this unprecedented challenge. I believe President Trump should take action under the Defense Production Act to meet our nation’s needs during this national emergency.”
Gov. Cuomo later said his office has seen reports of masks costing $7 when they normally cost 85 cents. He also said ventilators cost anywhere between $16,000 and $40,000, and the state needs 30,000. The act, he said, will reduce that type of price gouging.
“If I had the power I would do it in New York state,” the governor said.
