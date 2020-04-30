ALBANY — New York will need thousands of people to trace COVID-19 infections and New York City subways and buses will be shut down to be disinfected each night to protect essential workers from the pandemic, officials said Thursday.
Testing, tracing and isolating infected New Yorkers is key to controlling the state’s COVID-19 infection rate, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol.
The state conducts about 30,000 COVID-19 tests to reveal several thousand new positive cases in New York each day. The state reported 4,681 new cases Thursday. New York must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people, or between 6,400 and 17,000 tracers statewide depending on projected cases.
Officials must interview every infected New Yorker and trace back who they’ve been in contact with in the last 14 days. Those people must then be contacted and tested after showing symptoms, Gov. Cuomo said.
“You test and isolate those people so you don’t increase the rate of infection,” the governor said. “The faster you trace, the better. Contact tracing finds cases.”
Former New York City Mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Michael R. Bloomberg and his company Bloomberg Philanthropies committed $10.5 million on April 22 to help build and execute the new program. The program will focus on the state’s highest rates of infection and regions with data that could be the first to reopen.
“When social distancing is relaxed, contact tracing is our best hope to isolating the virus when it appears and keeping it isolated,” Mr. Bloomberg said via video call at Thursday’s Albany briefing. “As tough as these times are, we are New Yorkers and we’ve been through a lot together and we’re going to get through this again.”
New York will release its contact tracing program model to other states and international governments to help fight the virus on a global scale. Germany, Singapore and South Korea effectively used contact tracing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mr. Bloomberg is working with the state Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University and Vital Strategies to recruit, interview and train potential contact tracers. The program will operate through next flu season in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut.
“This is a monumental undertaking,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Testing and contact tracing of this magnitude have never existed before.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 18,274 on Thursday — up from 17,968 on Wednesday. The state saw 306 virus-related deaths Wednesday, its lowest daily death toll in more than a month, including 287 in hospitals and 19 in nursing homes. The death rate continues a slight decline from 330 on Tuesday and 335 on Monday.
“Optimists would say the numbers are on the decline; realists would say that’s a tremendous amount of pain and grief for hundreds of New Yorkers who lost a loved one,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The state tested 900,636 people as of Wednesday, revealing 304,372 total positive cases of COVID-19. New York’s hospitalization rates also continued a downward trend to 11,598 on Thursday, down 561 patients. New hospitalizations remain flat at more than 900 new virus patients per day statewide.
The state reported 3,769 patients in intensive care. The net change in intubations was down 124 fewer patients to 3,157 total, according to the governor’s office.
For a region to start reopening businesses, hospitals must have at least a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpiled, including masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday. Earlier this week, the governor mandated hospitals in regions of the state eligible for reopening must have at least 70 percent bed and ICU bed capacity and the virus infection rate must be under 1.1 percent.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will disinfect every train and bus in the New York City system once every 24 hours, Gov. Cuomo said Thursday. All surfaces on city subway trains and buses, including the Long Island Railroad and Metro North fleet, will be disinfected with new methods and cleaning agents by stopping train service from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. — which averages fewer than 10,000 riders — every night during the pandemic. The daily shutdown begins May 6.
The MTA will launch the Essential Connector Program to provide essential workers transportation between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. with buses, for-hire vehicles or compliant “dollar vans” at no cost.
“We need our essential workers to go to work, but our obligation is doing everything we can do to keep them safe” Gov. Cuomo said. “Disinfecting every train every 24 hours is just a task no one has every imagined before.”
The governor ordered the MTA to come up with a new cleaning plan to disinfect each subway train car every night after The New York Daily News featured a front-page photo Tuesday of several homeless people and towers of their belongings crowding New York City subway cars.
The subway car condition has rapidly deteriorated since the state’s pandemic outset in March. As essential workers like MTA employees and New York Police Department officers became infected with COVID-19, and some died, fewer people were available to monitor and maintain the system transporting frontline workers during the public health crisis.
Overall subway ridership is down 92 percent under mandated closure of schools and nonessential essential businesses under the executive New York State on PAUSE order.
The new MTA protocol will require a robust presence of MTA employees, state officials and NYPD, Gov. Cuomo said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the changes present an opportunity to address the city’s homelessness in a new way, as the homeless population often combats high rates of mental illness or substance abuse.
“This reality is not an acceptable reality,” Mr. de Blasio said. “This may allow us to help people more effectively where outreach workers and NYPD workers are there to support homeless people and get them to a better situation.
“Maybe we did something that will actually change people’s lives for the better,” Mr. de Blasio said.
Gov. Cuomo is expected to announce the state’s decision on reopening schools Friday.
