HARLEM — Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a COVID-19 vaccine in a New York City church Wednesday to help show communities of color, who are more hesitant to take the coronavirus vaccine, to get the life-saving shot.
The governor received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in the Harlem section of Manhattan.
“The doctors we have — they reviewed it and they say it’s safe,” Cuomo said early Wednesday afternoon before getting the injection. “Experts who know this vaccine has administered over 5 million vaccines in this state. Five million — nobody’s asking you to go first. We have to get the vaccine. Today, I’m going to take the vaccine. Whatever vaccine you can take, they all work, they are all safe.”
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has separately approved the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose coronavirus vaccines, and the Johnson & Johnson immunization last month.
“Take whatever vaccine you can get,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo was vaccinated more than three months after the first inoculation of a Queens critical care nurse Dec. 14. Vaccine eligibility was expanded Wednesday to government and public-facing essential workers and New Yorkers aged 60 and older.
Cuomo, 63, waited to get a vaccine until his age group became eligible and the injection was equally available in low-income and minority neighborhoods, he has said since December.
The governor was inoculated at the Harlem baptist church, which will serve as a pop-up mass vaccination site to help vaccinate Black and Hispanic New Yorkers most at risk from contracting and dying from the novel coronavirus.
Former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, a Democrat and Harlem native, and NAACP New York State Conference President Hazel Dukes, who Cuomo lovingly refers to as his second mother, encouraged people to get the COVID vaccine Wednesday.
“Let’s not believe what people are saying; let’s believe the doctors, let’s believe the scientists,” Dukes said. “We heard from African-American doctors who told us it was safe. We also know some of the women that was in the trial, so come on, community. Stand with us, because we are standing with the governor as we get the pop-up centers and all that is available to us.”
About 67% of recently surveyed African-Americans are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine while 15% responded they will not take it under any circumstance.
Between 14% and 15% would be willing to take it following messages of safety and efficacy and seeing their friends, community leaders and health care providers get the shot, National Urban League President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Morial said.
“Notwithstanding some concern and potential distrust, I am deciding that I’m better off taking it than allowing my fears to engulf me, consume me and paralyze me into inaction,” he said.
