Gov. Andrew Cuomo demonstrates how to circulate oxygen flow with a bag valve mask during a COVID-19 press briefing in the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon. Bag valve masks serve as a manual ventilator, the governor said, but are inefficient and have to be hand-pumped 24 hours a day. Cuomo said the state needs 40,000 total ventilators before the virus apex, or peak, hits within the next three weeks. Courtesy of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office