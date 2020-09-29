Cuomo: Testing will address COVID clusters

NEW YORK — The state must attack developing downstate coronavirus clusters with focused, targeted rapid COVID-19 testing in neighborhoods with increasing infections to prevent a resurgence in New York and prevent community spread, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Officials in the state’s coronavirus task force and regional control board are keeping a close watch on the state’s COVID-19 numbers with accelerated testing efforts downstate as infections in certain Brooklyn neighborhoods and areas of Orange and Rockland counties have surged over the last several days.
The state sent 200 rapid testing machines, which process COVID-19 diagnostic tests in 15 minutes, to targeted ZIP codes Monday to collect detailed data and identify the cause and eliminate the spread.
ZIP code 10950 in Orange County reported an 18% coronavirus infection rate Tuesday, with a 10% infection rate in 10952 in Rockland County. The top 20 of the state’s 1,740 total ZIP codes for COVID-19 infections are in Brooklyn and Rockland and Orange counties, as well as a few in Queens.
“These are embers that are starting to catch fire in dry grass,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing in Manhattan. “Send all the firefighting equipment and personnel to those embers and stamp out the embers right away.”
Cuomo will meet with religious leaders in the Jewish Orthodox community and other local officials in the concerning areas within the next two days, he said, as the impacted ZIP codes have large numbers of Orthodox Jewish residents.
Several downstate officials and clergy have tied the recent increase in community spread to religious celebrations and gatherings in the Hasidic Jewish community. Jews celebrated Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish new year, Sept. 18 to 20. Yom Kippur, known as the holiest day of the year in Judaism, started Sunday and ended at sundown Monday.
“If you look at these clusters and you look at those ZIP codes, you will see there’s an overlap with large, Orthodox Jewish communities — that is a fact,” the governor said. “This is a concern for their community, a public health concern for their community ... and for surrounding communities. These public health rules apply to every religion. Public health comes first.”
The specified testing data will help officials identify and quickly target virus hot spots and prevent a second wave of wide community spread of COVID-19, the governor said.
“Clusters allow targeted action ... aggressively target these clusters,” Cuomo added. “The activity in the cluster is very different than what’s going on in the rest of the state.”
The Mid-Hudson region, which includes Orange and Rockland, reported a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 2% on Tuesday after weeks of a statewide rate of about 1%. New York City rose slightly to 1.3% positive Tuesday and 1.2% on Long Island.
The Capital Region and Finger Lakes remain at the governor’s goal infection rate of 0.9%, or under 1.
The data was sent to area public and private schools and local government officials, who Cuomo said must assist with state efforts to ensure residents wear face masks in public, stay six feet apart and other measures to decrease the spread of the disease.
“They are the first line of defense,” the governor said of local governments. “They have to respond, and they have to respond directly. ... Competent government must do compliance and enforcement. This is not about rhetoric. Do your job, you have a job. Do it.”
Rapid testing is available to schools in the concerning areas.
Virus clusters, or small outbreaks in a geographic area, are nothing new after more than six months of confirmed coronavirus community spread in the state. Western New York and parts of the Southern Tier recently combatted rising numbers after COVID-19 infections in factories or out-of-state farm workers.
The governor appointed members to the state’s independent Clinical Advisory Task Force, led by the state Department of Health.
Last week, Cuomo announced dozens of health experts and leading officials on the state’s Clinical Advisory Task Force will review every vaccine authorized by the federal government for distribution and advise the state on their effectiveness in fighting COVID-19.
“There are polls that say half the American people wouldn’t take the vaccine right now because they don’t believe it’s safe,” Cuomo said.
The Clinical Advisory Task Force members include: Charles M. Rice, Ph.D., The Rockefeller University; Dr. Scott M. Hammer, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center; Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Dr. Sharon Nachman, Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University; Dr. Kelvin Lee, Roswell Park; Dr. Bruce Farber, Northwell Health; and Shawneequa Callier, MA, JD, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
“We want to make sure we can tell New Yorkers the vaccine is safe and then we want to have a distribution plan, and we’re putting together our own group to determine that,” Cuomo said. “Once the FDA says it’s safe, we’ll have a New York group of doctors and some of the best doctors around the world review what FDA did so I’ll be able to say to New Yorkers it is safe.
“Ideally, we want to be the first COVID-safe state in the nation.”
The state is establishing two separate task forces to prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine and have successful distribution in New York.
The governor appointed members to the second task force Monday following initial appointments Thursday, charged with assessing a vaccine’s safety and efficacy.
The state’s coronavirus positivity rate was 1.1% on Tuesday.
Two New Yorkers died from the virus Monday, down from 11 on Sunday. As of Tuesday, 571 virus patients remain in state hospitals — an increase from 543 patients the day before. Hospitalizations fluctuated around 500 New Yorkers last week.
