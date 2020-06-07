ALBANY — Limited outdoor school and university graduation ceremonies will be allowed at the end of the month, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday, as the state had its lowest number of new positive COVID-19 cases since mid-March.
New York had 781 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, or about 1 percent positive of the state’s 60,435 conducted diagnostic tests.
The state will allow socially distanced outdoor high school and university graduation ceremonies up to 150 people starting June 26 because New York’s coronavirus hospitalization, death and infection rates continue to decline.
“If we can get this trajectory to continue, we can do that,” Gov. Cuomo said Sunday during a pandemic briefing in the state Capitol. “We bent the curve. The reopening is calibrated to the metrics and the data.”
The state will perform 35,000 coronavirus COVID-19 tests in New York City each day as the city starts reopening the local economy Monday. It is the last of the state’s 10 regions to resume Phase I businesses, including construction, manufacturing, forestry and curbside pickup retail industries.
Officials remain concerned about a COVID-19 resurgence in New York after 13 days of protests and instances of civil unrest following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died facedown on the street on Memorial Day, May 25, when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters across the world marched or rallied in Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations Saturday and Sunday, including overnight.
New York City protests, and others statewide in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, remained mainly peaceful for the third consecutive night, with scattered arrests for looting or violence.
In the Capital District on Sunday, several hundred protesters rallied in Saratoga Springs, and crowded the Rensselaer County Courthouse in Troy.
Troy’s event, which began at 3 p.m., was expected to draw demonstrators and law enforcement from across the Capital Region.
Gov. Cuomo stands with the protesters’ message, he has repeatedly said, but stressed his worry over an increase in virus spread because of the mass gatherings, citing rolling outbreaks across California, Texas, North Carolina and other parts of the Southeast.
The state’s coronavirus numbers may not reflect a spike for several days as symptoms may not begin for two to 14 days after a person becomes infected.
Any New Yorker who attended a protest is eligible, and encouraged, to get a COVID-19 test.
“We don’t know what the effect of those protests are,” Cuomo said. “If I go to a protest, assume I am positive for the virus. Get that test.”
To schedule a COVID-19 at one of more than 750 testing sites across the state, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov
The governor said New York will lead the way for states by introducing legislation this week to address the nationwide pattern of police brutality against minority communities.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 24,259 on Sunday — up from 24,212 on Saturday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 30,324.
The state had 45 virus-related deaths Saturday, including 31 in hospitals and 14 in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate is on a decline after 35 deaths Friday, 42 on Thursday and 52 on Wednesday.
New York reported 2,427 virus patients statewide Sunday, down 176, according to the governor’s office.
Sunday marked the 99th day since New York reported its first COVID-19 case.
