BUFFALO — Gov. Andrew Cuomo tasked county and local government officials Monday with monitoring hospitals and area health care facilities delayed in administering their supply of COVID-19 vaccines for more efficient distribution as the state continues to wait for the federal government to procure higher weekly supply.
The state’s roughly 200 hospitals have administered allocated COVID-19 vaccine dosages with varying speed and efficacy in each of New York’s 10 regions since the first immunization was distributed Dec. 14.
Local government and municipality officials must do more to manage hospitals in local communities and ensure medical facilities are efficiently vaccinating eligible New Yorkers as quickly as possible, the governor said.
“I’ve said to hospitals all throughout the state, you have to vaccinate your employees first,” Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo on Monday afternoon. “I can’t call every hospital and work out local issues, but county governments, mayors — you know what hospitals are at what percent.”
About 72% of the state’s 2.1 million health care workers have been vaccinated to date, up from 63% one week ago, Cuomo said. Between 70% and 90% of a population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against a disease.
North country hospital Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Essex County, is the region’s highest-performing health care facility in vaccinating health workers by distributing 88.5% of its available vaccine supply to date.
St. Lawrence Health System’s Gouverneur Hospital has distributed the region’s lowest number of its allocated vaccines at 54.5%, Cuomo said.
“I understand there will be a certain percent that refuses — fine, that’s their right, but why do some hospitals have 100% and why do others have half that amount?” Cuomo asked. “That’s for the county executives, the local governments (to answer).”
The state is slated to receive 300,000 dosages of the vaccine each week, but has received a lesser shipment of about 250,000 doses the last two weeks — creating a backlog to vaccinate millions of currently eligible New Yorkers, including health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, certain essential workers including police, EMS workers, firefighters and teachers and Americans aged 65 and older.
The state Department of Health mandates hospitals and federally qualified health centers prioritize vaccinating health care workers, for county and local health departments to immunize essential workers including teachers and first responders and pharmacies to vaccinate the elderly.
New York has more than 1,200 live vaccination sites, with 3,000 established distribution locations, including hospitals, county health departments, pharmacies and 18 state-run mass vaccination sites.
More than 1.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one of two required COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, or more than 91% of the state’s federally allocated supply in the first six weeks of distribution.
Vaccine shipments for the seventh week will start to arrive Tuesday and throughout the week.
The National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, will hold a conference call with the nation’s 50 governors and White House officials Tuesday to discuss vaccine supply and administration issues.
“Right now, we go week to week and we don’t know what we’re going to get next week,” the governor said. “There’s no operational intelligence to this, and I believe the White House is working on that.”
Officials have expressed hope for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve other manufacturers’ coronavirus vaccinations, including Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca, to ramp up supply.
Cuomo urged health care facilities and localities to not schedule New Yorkers for vaccine appointments without the vaccine supply on hand.
Officials are working to focus COVID-combatting efforts on the Finger Lakes, Long Island and the Bronx in New York City, which have the highest COVID-19 infection rate, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity declined Monday to 5.85%, down from an average of more than 6.5% last week. The state’s overall coronavirus infection rate has flattened from 7.94% Jan. 4 after the expected fall and holiday season surge.
State hospitalizations increased 117 people to 8,730 virus patients Monday. Statewide hospitalizations have started a slow decline, with an average of 19 virus patients leaving hospitals each day.
The state reported 167 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 complications Sunday — about flat from last week’s daily fatality rate.
