ALBANY — As COVID-19 positivity rates increase, both in New York state and nationally, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reiterated his warning to New Yorkers that things are likely to worsen in the coming weeks.
“I’ve said it before, you’re going to see the rate going up through the holiday season, which ends after the new year,” he said on a conference call with reporters Sunday.
The governor said he is hopeful that after the holiday season spike, rates will decrease again following New Year’s Day.
The governor lauded New York for having much lower positivity rates than other states. As of Sunday, the statewide positivity rate was 4.27%, while other states have had positivity rates shoot into the double digits. For example, Texas had a 11.1% positivity rate on Sunday.
“If you look at New York compared to other states, New York is doing very very well, relative to those other states,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Congratulations New Yorkers.”
But the governor cautioned New York should be comparing itself to its own history, and not the other states.
“If you look at New York relative only to New York, you see numbers are going up, not as fast as in other states, but the numbers are going up,” he said.
As the number of infections are expected to increase over the holiday season, Gov. Cuomo said he is meeting with local health department officials to map out a strategy to combat the virus through the winter.
“We are spending this weekend finishing leftover turkey and talking to health officials and local governments about a winter plan,” he said. “We’ll be speaking to that tomorrow and this week with more details.”
The governor also said he is in support of New York City reopening its public school system, after it closed on Nov. 19 when positive test rates in the city surpassed the 3% threshold. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday the system would reopen Dec. 7 with a blend of online and in-person instruction.
“I think that’s the right direction,” the governor said. “The schools, we do have new facts and new information on schools, and just about every professional says the schools, especially K-12, should be kept open.”
The governor said school positivity rates are typically much lower than the communities that surround the schools, and students are often more safe and protected from the disease than they would be if not in school.
On Sunday, the 274th day since the state first declared an emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, 157,000 tests were tabulated. That’s lower than recent days, when the state hit its record for number of tests counted, 217,721 on Nov. 26. That’s likely due to the holiday weekend, with fewer testing sites open and fewer people scheduling appointments.
Fifty-five New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Saturday, and 3,000 were hospitalized.
