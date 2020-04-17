ALBANY — President Donald Trump “should read his own reports,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, as the pair clashed in real time Friday over the necessity of hospital beds and ventilators New York procured to combat the coronavirus.
“Gov. Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.’ Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!” Trump wrote on Twitter during the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon. “We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of ventilators that you should have had and helped you with... testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!”
A reporter asked Cuomo about Trump’s tweets, and the governor responded in real time.
“First of all, if he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?” Cuomo said during Friday’s briefing in the state Capitol. “Second, let’s keep emotions and politics out of it, and personal ego if we can...because this is about the people, and it’s about our job.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 12,822 by Friday — up from 12,192 Thursday. The state saw 630 virus-related deaths Thursday, including 590 in hospitals and 40 in nursing homes from 606 Wednesday, and down from 752 fatalities Tuesday.
New York tested 550,579 people, revealing 229,642 positive cases of COVID-19 by Friday afternoon. The state’s hospitalization rates continued to decline to 17,316 patients Friday, or 7.5%, down from 17,735, or about 8%, on Thursday, with 5,039 patients in intensive care. Net change in intubations was also down 73 fewer patients, according to the governor’s office.
“I don’t believe we are in a place today where we are at risk of going over capacity,” Cuomo said of the state’s hospitals.
Cuomo has frequently butted heads with Trump, asking for more federal help including ventilators and personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Trump claimed he would decide when states reopen for business, issuing a three-point plan for governors to use, but later changing his mind and saying states will decide when to lift stay-at-home orders.
As of March 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected 160 million to 214 million Americans would become infected with COVID-19 by the pandemic’s end — more than half the 328 million people in the U.S. population — and between 2.4 million and 21 million people would be hospitalized. The United States has 925,000 total staffed hospital beds, according to the governor’s office.
“Read your own report next time before you criticize me,” Cuomo said. “They’re your projections, Mr. President...We listened to you, Mr. President. And if we were foolish for listening to you, then shame on us.”
Cuomo has thanked Trump in his daily briefings for supplying the USNS Comfort hospital ship and mobilizing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a 2,500-bed field hospital at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan. About 800 patients have come through Javits since it opened April 3.
“What am I supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers? I said thank you, thank you, thank you,” Cuomo said Friday. “That was your role as president. How many times do you want me to say thank you for doing your job?”
States, private-sector companies and the federal government are calling to bring rapid saliva and antibody COVID-19 testing kits to scale, the governor said, and may face a hardship similar to last month’s scramble for ventilators by having to compete with each other.
“The president said, ‘I don’t want to get involved in testing. It’s too complicated, it’s too hard,’” Cuomo recalled. “The federal government cannot wipe their hands of this. We cannot do it. We cannot do it without federal help.”
New York representatives in China helped with the international supply chain issue of securing equipment like masks, gowns and ventilators, Cuomo said Friday, but cannot handle the state’s COVID-19 testing trade relations without federal oversight.
“This is so much beyond that level,” the governor said. “You have the federal government, Illinois, Italy, South Korea... everybody going to China. It was well beyond the capacity of our reps.
“We need testing agents, and they’re made in China. These are national-security issues when you’re in this situation.”
Cuomo also announced Friday he will issue an executive order to direct the state’s public and private labs to coordinate with the state Department of Health to prioritize diagnostic testing for public health and restarting the economy.
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate remains at 0.9, meaning one New Yorker with the virus is, on average, infecting about 0.9 other people. The state has not calculated a separate infection rate for downstate counties and New York City, where the virus remains the most prevalent.
To see the complete county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths statewide, view the COVID-19 map and tracker at hudsonvalley360.com/site/covid19.html.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
