ALBANY — Hospitals must not exceed 70 percent capacity in order for New York to reopen by region as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cast doubts Tuesday that the New York State Fair will open this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state will also announce a decision on reopening New York’s 700 public school districts, and the possibility of summer classes, by the end of the week, Gov. Cuomo said. Regions must coordinate reopening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions.
Each region of the state — the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, Long Island, Southern Tier and Western New York — must follow guidelines from Gov. Cuomo’s office as part of each region’s reopening plan.
A region is in danger of a renewed COVID-19 outbreak if area hospitals exceed 70 percent capacity or the virus transmission rate is 1.1 or higher, which means one person with COVID-19 is infecting about 1.1, or greater than one, other person, Gov. Cuomo said.
New York is working to reopen by region without increasing the state’s infection rate or overwhelming the hospital system, Gov. Cuomo said.
“I get it — you can’t sustain being closed...individual families can’t sustain it, but when we talk about reopening, this should not be a philosophical discussion,” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. “This should not be an emotional discussion. It is a factual discussion.”
The state will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for a region to begin a phased reopening after a 14-day decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Construction and manufacturing industries will be the first to reopen. Officials are determining which low-risk businesses can open in the second phase and other, future phases to be implemented on a two-week basis.
No businesses or attractions can open that would draw hundreds of people to a region. Businesses must come up with new protocols to maintain social distancing and reduce density before reopening and regions must develop a testing regimen and tracing system to prioritize testing symptomatic people and essential workers. The state will require at least 30 contract tracers for every 100,000 people in a region before it can reopen.
“We have to be smart about this,” the governor said. “I know people are feeling emotional, but emotions can’t drive a reopening process. We have to separate the emotion from the logic.”
Each region must have plans to have rooms or provide other isolation facilities for people who test positive for COVID-19 and cannot self-isolate at home. Regions must appoint an institution to monitor hospital capacity, infection rate, personal protective equipment (PPE) usage before reopening.
Gov. Cuomo cast doubts Tuesday that the New York State Fair in Syracuse, which had an attendance of 1.3 million over 13 days in late August through early September 2019, will open this year. The fair scheduled for Aug. 21 to Sept. 7 could not open unless New York and neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut were completely up and running, the governor said.
“If you open the state fair this year, you’d have the highest attendance we’ve ever had, but it wouldn’t be good,” he said. “You would have a massive infusion of people from everywhere. And then you’d have density, and density is the problem.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 17,638 on Tuesday — up from 17,303 on Monday. The state saw 335 virus-related deaths Monday. The daily death toll continues a slight decline from 337 on Sunday and 367 on Saturday.
The state tested 844,994 people as of Tuesday, revealing 295,106 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state with more than 1 million confirmed cases across the U.S. New York’s hospitalization rates also continued a downward trend to 12,646 on Tuesday, down 173 patients. New hospitalizations remain flat at about 1,000 new virus patients per day statewide.
“Total hospitalizations is down a tick, which is good news,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s still a significant number of people.”
The state reported 4,071 patients in intensive care. The net change in intubations was down 65 fewer patients Tuesday to 3,420 total, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Cuomo also announced the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, which will help guide the state’s reopening strategy. The advisory board is chaired by former Secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes more than 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state.
Jefferson Community College President Ty A. Stone has been appointed to the board and appears to be the only representative from the north country.
Elective outpatient surgeries and treatments resumed Tuesday in hospitals with capacity over 25 percent and if the county in which the hospital is located has seen fewer than 10 new coronavirus hospitalizations over the past 10 days. Elective treatment will cease in hospitals or counties that resumed elective treatment and have a surge in virus cases and exceeds those thresholds.
At the end of the briefing, Gov. Cuomo held up Tuesday’s edition of The New York Daily News, which featured a photo of several homeless people and their towers of clothes and belongings huddled on empty subway cars in New York City. The practice is unsafe for the homeless and disrespectful and dangerous to essential workers who need to use the public transit system throughout the health crisis, Gov. Cuomo said.
“That is disgusting what is happening on those subway cars,” the governor said. “It’s disrespectful to the essential workers. We must protect and respect essential workers...They’re doing it out of their sense of honor and their sense of dignity and their sense of pride. They need testing. They need equipment.”
Gov. Cuomo reminded New Yorkers not to get complacent in staying home and social distancing to save lives as the state gradually moves to reopen.
“We have gone through hell and back over the past 60-or-so days,” the governor said, adding experts projected 120,000 New Yorkers would become infected and hospitalized with COVID-19. The state’s high point was 20,000.
“We can’t now negate everything we have accomplished,” Gov. Cuomo said.
(7) comments
"OK, we're in the life rafts. What now?"
"We must reopen the ship."
"Wow! You fixed the leak?"
"No."
"But you started at least?"
"No."
"OK but...it's not sinking anymore?"
"Still sinking”
”Um— Could I have a sandwich?”
"Kitchen's in there"
But how—?"
"Nasty vicious question."
You of course are correct. Much better to wallow in the self-fulfilling prophecy of doom, doom, doom. It just feels better.
By the time we get to early May and more bailout legislation on the table, many right-leaning states will at least partially have reopened, and hardline Dem governors such as Cuomo, Newsom and Whitmer will look increasingly isolated if they try to maintain their absolute house arrest/business closure orders in their current form.
No, Holmes. With public confidence (the lack thereof) emerging as the #1 obstacle to economic recovery, governors and local politicians who proceed conservatively (including implementing widespread testing) will advance it. Public confidence-- the bottom line in economic recovery.
For example, in January, 18% of NY Republicans supported Cuomo; on April 27, 53% supported him (Siena Poll). Why? Because he's proceeding conservatively = public trust and confidence.
Are you sure most people in Right Wing states won't be dead of the next fake cure your favorite President Trump suggests?
After all, the President of the United States has suggested Hydrochloroquinine which kills people. Also the Lysol company put out a statement due to the words of our president.
"I'm not taking responsibility for anything" - President Trump, winner of more Republican votes than anyone in history.
https://www.startpage.com/av/proxy-image?piurl=https%3A%2F%2Fupload.wikimedia.org%2Fwikipedia%2Fcommons%2Fthumb%2F2%2F2b%2FNew_York_Governor_Election_Results_by_County%252C_2018.svg%2F320px-New_York_Governor_Election_Results_by_County%252C_2018.svg.png&sp=1588170286T33f28aa8b2b8d88ddbcba50a886fa7551e752e9e0e2391a3f8ec62b54a247f2a
About covers Cuomo’s popularity...
what an embarrassing retort, fake holmes. maybe try this, from monday:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's response to the coronavirus pandemic has gained him record approval ratings from New York voters, a poll Monday found.
The Democratic governor's job performance rating in his 10th year in office hit a high of 71% to 28%, up eight percentage points from last month, the Siena College poll said. His favorability rating rose to 77%-21%, up from 71% to 23%, matching his highest ever in February 2011, just two months into his first term.
https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/politics/albany/2020/04/27/cuomos-response-covid-19-gives-him-highest-approval-rating-siena-poll/3030888001/
