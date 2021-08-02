NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pressed local businesses and the private sector to only accept customers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he announced Monday morning.
State officials have started to express concern as the delta COVID variant, which spreads more easily and rapidly than the original strain of the upper respiratory illness, causes a surge of new coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the state and nation.
Nearly all new COVID-19 cases are tied to the delta variant. The state’s infection rate jumped to 2.96% Monday, up from 1.88% one week ago.
“We have a situation, as they say, and it’s a serious situation,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday during a coronavirus briefing in Manhattan. “Private businesses, bars, restaurants — I am asking them and suggesting them to go to vaccine-only admission. I believe it’s in your best business interest.
“Worst-case scenario, a large number of unvaccinated gets sick, and even worse than that, the delta variant mutates to a vaccine-resistant virus and now we’re right back to where we started.”
Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden reopened to vaccinated-only patrons this year, and the venue’s shows sold out. Prime sections in various sports areas have also been reserved for vaccinated spectators.
A vaccine requirement should apply to all businesses in the private sector, Gov. Cuomo said.
“If I go to a bar and I want to have a drink and I want to talk to the person next to me, I want to know that that person is vaccinated,” the governor said. “I believe it’s in your business interest to run a vaccine-only establishment. ... It’s very simple. You can operate a restaurant and just say, you have to show that you were vaccinated when you walk in the door.”
Gov. Cuomo urged local officials and government leaders to impose COVID vaccine mandates and requirements in municipalities across the state’s 62 counties as virus cases spike.
The state’s COVID-related state of emergency, and the governor’s expanded authority, ended June 25 — terminating Gov, Cuomo’s ability to enact statewide coronavirus mandates, including laws to wear face masks or vaccine requirements.
“CDC doesn’t mandate, the local governments do it,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor noted the U.S. Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s new COVID-19 guidelines the federal agency released last week recommending fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, especially in high COVID-19 transmission areas.
“Local governments, you should adopt that CDC mask guidance,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Learn the lesson from last year. Don’t deny reality. Better safe than sorry. People are going to be upset no matter what you do, so show leadership and do it and save lives.”
People who get Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s federally approved vaccines to protect against COVID-19 are less likely to become infected with the virus and are unlikely to be hospitalized with a deadly illness.
The quickly-spreading delta variant is more of a concern for unvaccinated people, Gov. Cuomo said. The infection rate among fully vaccinated adults is four people out of 100,000, or 17 out of 100,000 for those who have not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 75.5% of New York adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 68.7% have completed their vaccine series as of Monday, according to the CDC.
The remaining quarter of unvaccinated adults represents more than 3 million New Yorkers. The state had 990,000 confirmed virus cases in 2020.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved the Pfizer and Moderna’s two-shot COVID vaccine in December and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose injection in late February under Emergency Use Authorization.
The state reported 2,143 new COVID-19 infections Monday compared to 275 new cases June 28 when the infection rate was below 0.4%.
The state’s COVID positivity rate is 2.53% over a seven-day average. The average infection rate was 2.03% one week ago.
New virus cases are highest in the Capital Region at 3.57% Monday, up from 2.86% mid-last week.
Western New York is the second-highest in the state at 3.19% positive Monday, up from 2.4%.
The Finger Lakes ticked up to 2.5% from 2.15% last Wednesday.
The north country has the state’s lowest infection rate at 1.98%, but it’s up from 1.73% last week and 1.45% the week before.
Four New Yorkers died from COVID complications Sunday, bringing the state’s virus death toll to more than 54,245 fatalities. The state’s coronavirus death toll has remained flat below 10 daily deaths for nearly two months.
To find a location to get a COVID vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov/search.
