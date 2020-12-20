Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday called for the federal government to ban travel from the United Kingdom, or require travelers from the country test negative for COVID-19 before entering the United States, after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the country has found signs of a new strain of the virus.
The prime minister announced Saturday that British health authorities discovered a strain of the coronavirus that could be up to 70% more transmissible than the original. The discovery led him to reimpose high-level lockdowns on much of the country, and cancel a planned Christmas break in the country’s long-term restrictions.
Gov. Cuomo said while other nations, including the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy have banned travelers from the U.K., and 120 have required a negative COVID test before travelers from the U.K. can board a plane into their country, the U.S. continues to accept travelers with no restrictions.
“To me, this is reprehensible, because this is what happened in the spring,” the governor said.
The governor said in the spring, while the federal government pushed the message that China was the main concern when it came to the virus, travelers from Europe were bringing it in unchecked.
Gov. Cuomo said there are currently six flights per day arriving in New York from the U.K.
“Right now, this variant (strain) in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The governor said there’s no way the state could implement its own bans or restrictions, beyond what it has already done. He said the federal government must step in to implement some ban or restriction.
The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s coronavirus numbers Sunday.
There were 197,000 tests reported, which is higher than average, likely due to more people seeking testing around the holidays, according to the governor.
The statewide positivity rate, including microclusters, was 5.05%. The region with the highest positivity rate was the Finger Lakes region, with a rate of 8.34%, followed by the Mohawk Valley with a rate of 8.18%. The north country has a positivity rate of 4.9%, which is higher than only two other regions — New York City at 4.2% and the Southern Tier at 2.4%.
There were 6,185 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, and 123 New Yorkers died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.