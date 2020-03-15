ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday urged President Donald J. Trump to turn existing facilities like military bases or college dormitories into temporary medical centers.
As of Sunday afternoon, the statewide total of confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed to 729.
In an open letter to Mr. Trump, the New York governors urged him to deploy the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to leverage its expertise, equipment and people power to retrofit and equip existing facilities — such as military bases or college dorm students — to serve as temporary medical centers.
Gov. Cuomo also called on the president to allow states to certify more testing labs.
The DMV will move to appointment only to limit person-to-person contact, as directed by the governor. The DMV will also revert to regular business hours rather than extended hours the state implemented in recent weeks to help reduce lines.
Gov. Cuomo asked Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to make a plan to reduce density in the court system, including limiting nonessential proceedings, without disrupting criminal justice system. He also tasked SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras with working with counties to develop contingency plans in preparation for school closings, including how to provide meals to food insecure children and ensuring families have adequate access to childcare.
