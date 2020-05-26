WATERTOWN — A handful of stores in the Salmon Run mall are providing curbside pickup during the state’s Phase I of the reopening of the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mall officials announced Tuesday that several retailers are participating in the curbside pickup service in accordance with the state’s interim guidance for business re-opening activities and operations.
Curbside pickup will be available during reduced hours of operation for the following stores:
n Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Pickup located at the store entrance.
n Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Pickup located at the store entrance.
n Coyote Moon: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call prior to pickup.
Curbside pickup services will be limited to a single point of access. All visitors to the property are reminded to follow Salmon Run Mall’s new Healthy Shopper Guidelines prior to visiting the center.
Mall officials are encouraging customers to stay tuned for more information and details as it prepares for the reopening of Salmon Run Mall in the coming days.
