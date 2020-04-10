LOWVILLE — The same typo made three times resulted in incorrect COVID-19 fatalities on the state tracking website for Lewis County.
The regional epidemiologist who looked into the three deaths of people showing residence in the county came to the conclusion that the people were actually residents in the 11367 area code covering the Kew Gardens neighborhood in Queens but mistakenly keyed into the reporting system as residents in 13367, Lowville.
Hospitals report location demographic information by zip code for COVID-19 deaths via a daily survey for the tracking system, Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite said.
That information is not connected to the lab reports and other information supplied to public health departments around the state.
Testing information for any individual, including results and outcomes whether they be recovery or death, gets sent back to their county of residence no matter where they are tested or treated.
Public Health departments get up-to-the-moment information from two sources, the lab reporting system and the Health Commerce System, which is used not just for COVID-19 but for all communicable diseases.
That’s why the people with the most accurate information on testing data and case status for each county are the public health departments, Mrs. Waite said.
“All of the testing numbers and outcomes I give you daily are strictly for Lewis County, even though we are testing people from many other counties, too,” Mrs. Waite said.
As of Friday morning, Mrs. Waite reported five of the eight people in the county who have tested positive for the virus were determined to have recovered, while the remaining three people are in isolation. Testing slowed on Wednesday and Thursday, Mrs. Waite said, with only four test results pending at this time.
Fifty-three people remain under pre-cautionary quarantine.
There have been no deaths of any Lewis County residents due to COVID-19 who were tested or treated in New York state.
