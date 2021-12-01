Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Moderating temperatures will change evening snow showers to rain showers by daybreak. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Moderating temperatures will change evening snow showers to rain showers by daybreak. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.