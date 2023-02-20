The state Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding seniors turning 65 any time this year that, for most localities, the deadline to apply for greater property tax savings through the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption is March 1, according to a news release.
To be eligible to upgrade to the 2023 Enhanced STAR property tax exemption, seniors must: currently receive the Basic STAR property tax exemption; have one owner of the property who will be at least 65 years of age by Dec. 31; and have had 2021 income equal to or below $93,200.
“The Enhanced STAR exemption provides significant property tax relief to more than a half million seniors,” Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said in the release. “It is important for seniors who become eligible this year to apply by the deadline to receive additional savings.”
Eligible seniors should apply to their assessor’s office by the application due date, but there are exceptions. Seniors should verify their exact due date with their local assessor.
To apply, seniors must provide the following to the assessor: Form RP-425-E, Application for Enhanced STAR Exemption; Form RP-425-IVP, Supplement to Form RP-425-E; Proof of income: 2021 New York State or federal income tax forms. (If the senior wasn’t required to file an income tax return, the assessor can guide them on how to provide proof of income).
In 2022, 568,000 seniors received a total of nearly $800 million in savings from the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption.
Seniors who receive the STAR credit instead of the STAR exemption don’t need to apply or take any other action. The tax department will automatically upgrade them to Enhanced STAR if they qualify, the release said.
For more information about the STAR exemption, contact the STAR hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 518-457-2036.
