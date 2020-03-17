In response to the ever-changing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Denny’s is offering free delivery for New York State locations.
The restaurant change is also introducing new store hours in the state that will allow for delivery and takeout only — with waived delivery fees —in order to limit the spread of the virus.
Denny’s restaurants are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carryout and delivery only. For both carryout and delivery, guests can order online at dennys.com.
In addition to strong routine cleaning and sanitation standards, Denny’s is taking the following steps to enhance cleaning procedures around the country:
- Eliminating all condiments, silverware and placemats from each table
- Cleaning chairs, tables, hi-chairs, and condiment containers after each guest
- Cleaning critical high touch areas in dining rooms and restrooms every 30 minutes
- Requiring each employee to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water then apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
