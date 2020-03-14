WATERTOWN — Visitation at all correctional facilities in the state have been suspended in light of coronavirus.
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the suspension will go into effect Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m.
“While this suspension of visitation will be temporary, the department recognizes the immediate impact on incarcerated individuals throughout the correctional system,” a release from the department said. “However, the current situation demands this significant action to safeguard the health and safety of all incarcerated individuals, employees, as well as their families and communities.”
While in-person visitation will be impossible to replace, the release said, the department is providing one free phone call, two free and secure messages per week and five free stamps per week.
“This suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs,” the release said. “However, legal visits will not be impacted by this visitation suspension. Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact (i.e. no physical contact allowed), as requests are submitted, and that option remains available within the facilities.
The Department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work, visit and live in our correctional facilities, as well as those who supervise or are supervised in the greater community of New York. During this difficult time, the Department is appreciative of everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together.”
(2) comments
Beatings will go more undiscovered.
Hopefully this will offer some emotional relief to "Uncle Poncho" who was voicing concerns about this very topic here: https://www.nny360.com/news/publicservicenews/samaritan-holds-conference-for-covid--stresses-precautionary-measures-resources/article_69c0f463-ce0a-5c9e-a284-e8eb0ad13737.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.