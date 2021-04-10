WATERTOWN — Seven residents at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.
Samaritan Medical Center announced on Saturday that five more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the two cases reported on Friday. The five were all living on the first floor, while the two prior were on the fourth.
Five of the seven had already tested positive in the past, according to Samaritan. Roughly 96 percent of residents at Summit Village had been vaccinated as of Saturday.
Family visitation will be paused for two weeks while all residents are tested, as well as the twice-weekly tests for staff members.
