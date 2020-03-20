WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country provides essential services to communities and businesses across the north country in terms of water and wastewater treatment plan operation, operation of the regional landfill, and telecommunications. Those services will continue as usual, but the Authority has implemented some measures for the protection of its staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until further notice, Development Authority staff will not be attending meetings or filling any new service orders unless they are emergency-related. Visitors will not be permitted at any Authority facilities and are urged to conduct their business by phone or electronically for now.
Extra cleaning and sanitation efforts are taking place at all Authority locations for the protection of employees.
In addition to the essential service providers, all divisions of the Development Authority are working, although some staff are working from different locations to maximize social distancing. Please feel free to reach out to your normal Authority contacts, or call 315-661-3200 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.