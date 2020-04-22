WATERTOWN — The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reports there are no inmates in any north country prison that are positive for COVID-19.
While there are 219 reported cases statewide among inmates, none are reported at the eight prisons across Jefferson, St. Lawrence or Franklin counties. Sixty-two of the 219 inmates have recovered, while five have died.
DOCCS also reports that 813 staff members have tested positive for the disease across the state, but the department does not identify the facility at which these workers are employed. Two staff members have died.
The department has begun listing the number of positive inmates at each facility on its website, as well as the number of pending and negative tests.
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone were not included on Tuesday’s report, but a DOCCS spokesman said the prisons will appear on all updated lists. The spokesman said there are no reported cases at any of those three prisons.
At Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone, DOCCS reports that one inmate previously tested positive, but has recovered. There have been eight negative tests at that prison.
No inmate at Watertown Correctional Facility has been tested for the disease, while two have been tested at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg. One test there has come back negative and a second result is pending.
Two inmate tests at both Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone and Gouverneur Correctional Facility have come back negative.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website reports that five inmates and six staff members at the federal prison in Ray Brook are positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
