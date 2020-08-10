ALBANY — State Department of Health officials could have better instructed upstate adult care facilities about the proper procedure to isolate coronavirus-positive residents, advocates said during a state Legislature hearing into COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes on Monday.
President Jim Clyne of Leading Age New York — formerly the New York Association of Homes & Services for the Aging — said the DOH should have better prepared adult care and nursing home facility staff about designating special areas and employees to house and treat coronavirus patients.
“Upstate, the time and pressure was not the same,” Mr. Clyne said of the COVID-19 outbreak and overcrowding in downstate hospitals. “I thought the discussion for specialty units was necessary.”
As information about the novel coronavirus rapidly changes, Mr. Clyne said it’s uncertain that a controversial DOH March 25 memo contributed to the state’s COVID-19 spread and death in adult care facilities. The memo mandated those facilities and nursing homes cannot discriminate against residents by not readmitting people who test positive for the coronavirus, saying infected nursing home patients brought the virus with them when they returned to the facility, or home, to recover.
“It’s impossible to know,” he said, citing national and global health officials’ understanding of the virus at the time.
Bipartisan lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly continued their series of public hearings Monday on New York’s handling of coronavirus in adult healthcare facilities, such as nursing homes.
The hearing, which began at 10 a.m. and continued with testimony and questions from representatives in the Health, Aging, Investigations and Government Operations and Oversight, Analysis and Investigation committees for the rest of the day, was a continuation of the Aug. 3 hearing, which focused on downstate and New York City.
Last week, lawmakers grilled and later criticized state DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker about the 6,300-plus people who died in New York nursing homes in connection with COVID-19. The fatalities in adult care facilities count for about 25 percent of the state’s 25,172 deaths to date.
Dr. Zucker did not answer several questions or provided vague responses to queries posed by representatives, leaving lawmakers unimpressed. Dr. Zucker and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declined to be interviewed or provide testimony during Monday’s continuation of the hearing, multiple lawmakers said.
“I hope they are listening,” said state Sen. Sue Serino, R-Hyde Park.
Officials and lawmakers have long criticized the March 25 DOH memo. The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the state through March and April, but the epicenter of New York’s outbreak remained largely in New York City and downstate counties. The March 25 memo was released at a time when downstate hospitals were approaching peak capacity, said Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association.
“Going forward ... these conversations should be treated on an equal basis with hospitals and adult care facilities,” Mr. Hanse said, adding policies must be clearly outlined to all health and adult care personnel.
“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all,” he said. “We recommend to (make decisions) on a case-by-case basis.”
The DOH’s July 6 report on the COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes found staff and visitors brought the virus into the facilities. Dr. Zucker argued last month, and testified before the Legislature on Aug. 3, the department’s March memo did not contribute to the state’s number of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes.
The self-published DOH report was released last month amid mounting calls by state and federal lawmakers for an investigation of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.
Mr. Clyne said Monday the availability of more personal protective equipment (PPE) at the time, such as gowns, gloves and face masks, may have prevented the spread of the disease in adult care facilities with vulnerable populations, which Gov. Cuomo has compared to “fire through dry grass.”
“At the time, the CDC didn’t understand, our members didn’t understand the extent there were so many asymptomatic people,” Mr. Clyne said.
More than 101,000 residents live in one of 613 nursing home or adult care facilities in the state. About 37,000 nursing home staff — or 24 percent of the state’s nursing home workforce — were infected with COVID-19 by mid-May.
The state DOH conducted infection control surveys 688 times throughout the pandemic — or each of the state’s 613 adult care facilities, with several surveyed twice. The DOH issued four citations to facilities in immediate jeopardy, Mr. Hanse said.
No adult care or nursing home facilities had their licenses suspended because of the violations. Some facilities were hit with substantial fines, Mr. Clyne said.
“There were many, many onerous fines,” he said, adding because of the ongoing pandemic, “some people felt it was unreasonable.”
Facilities that receive citations from the DOH must train staff or adequately address and satisfy the department’s requirements.
“Those four jeopardies would have to be addressed immediately,” Mr. Hanse said.
The state has not suspended an adult care facility license since the pandemic began. State Sen. James Skoufis, D-Woodbury, chairman of the Investigations and Government Operations Committee, questioned Mr. Clyne and Mr. Hanse on how no facilities were penalized with a license suspension.
“I find it hard to believe,” he said, adding his concern about change and enforcement at adult care facilities after disciplinary “slaps on the wrist.”
Mr. Clyne testified the state is not quick to suspend a facility’s license and prefers to discipline the appropriate staff members for such violations. Transporting residents from an adult care facility, who are often elderly or suffer from physical and developmental disabilities, is difficult under normal circumstances, let alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s something that should only be done in a very, very egregious situation,” Mr. Clyne said.
Adult care and nursing home staff continue to have COVID-19 test results below 1 percent positive, Mr. Clyne said, with an occasional debate among staff about false-positive test results.
Staff who test positive for COVID-19 quarantine for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended 14 days, or the virus incubation period.
Understaffing and low pay continue to plague the state’s nursing home and adult care facilities, which has worsened during the pandemic when staff are forced to quarantine.
The state must make long-term investments to increase hospital capacity, fund PPE, COVID-19 testing and supplies in adult care facilities to prepare for a second wave of the virus, Mr. Clyne and Mr. Hanse said, as the disease continues to rise across much of the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Visitors continue to be barred from nursing homes until staff or residents at the facility go 28 days without a positive test for the coronavirus, or two virus cycles.
“Visitation could safely go to a 14-day (waiting) period right now,” Mr. Hanse said. “Right now, with the numbers here in New York state, we could have flexibility.”
Mr. Clyne recommended the law be changed to allow visitors if a staff member is infected from a source outside the facility, as some residents especially senior citizens, have not had in-person visitors since late February or early March.
“Safety has to be first priority, but we believe we could safely do more visitation than is happening now.”
State and national coronavirus data show a disparity of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in communities of color. New York’s COVID-19 numbers are skewed by region, Mr. Clyne said, as the virus primarily hit hardest downstate and in New York City, or where the state’s population is the most diverse and has a higher percentage of Black and Hispanic nursing home staff who worked in the community at the height of the pandemic.
Several family members whose relatives died of COVID-19 and current adult care facility residents testified throughout the rest of the day Monday. Panels of witnesses recounted stories of how nursing home administrators did not communicate with families about positive coronavirus cases in facilities to conceal the outbreak, or that their loved ones could not get a diagnostic coronavirus test in their adult care facilities through much of March or April.
