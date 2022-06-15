Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID on Wednesday morning.
The nation’s top infectious disease expert is battling mild symptoms, according to the National Institutes of Health. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test.
Unsurprisingly, Fauci, 81, has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots.
The NIH said Fauci has not been in contact with President Joe Biden recently. In addition to his role leading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci is the president’s chief medical adviser.
Fauci will continue to work from home while fighting COVID, the NIH said.
Previously little-known, Fauci rose to prominence early in the pandemic as a source of clear guidance about COVID in the chaotic Trump administration.
