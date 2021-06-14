CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is adding to its series of smaller, pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
A drive-thru clinic is scheduled for Tuesday at the Human Services Building, 80 Route 310, Canton. Doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Johnson & Johnson clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Gouverneur Tractor Supply, 471 E. Main St.
As of Monday afternoon, about 35 time slots were still open for the Tuesday clinic in Canton, and about 120 slots were open for Friday in Gouverneur. Appointments are recommended but not required. Online registration links are posted to the Public Health Department website, at stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center-pods. Otherwise, registration will be completed on site.
The state-run site at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall is also open to walk-ins and is offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Monday morning, roughly 50% of St. Lawrence County’s 108,047 residents have received at least one shot, according to the state Department of Health.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots, and more than 49,050 people living in the county have so far completed a vaccine series, the state DOH reports.
For the north country region — grouped as Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties for COVID tracking — 50% of the total 418,971 population has received at least one shot. About 45.3% of the total population has completed a vaccine series.
Statewide as of Monday morning, roughly 11.1 million people, or about 55.7% of the total population, have received at least one shot, reflecting an increase of more than 560,000 in the last week.
The county Public Health Department is available to assist with registration and answer questions at 315-386-2325, or SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.
