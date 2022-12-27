WATERTOWN — The snowstorm over the weekend forced many drivers to abandon their vehicles on the road.
Those who left their vehicles should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 315-788-1441 to be matched to their vehicle from a list of vehicles that were towed.
People who call should be able to provide their license plate number, vehicle description and approximate location of where they were.
