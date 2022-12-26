WATERTOWN — There will be no print edition of the Watertown Daily Times on Tuesday due to the extension of the hazardous weather conditions through Tuesday.
The staff of the newspaper will be publishing an e-edition, the digital replica of the print edition. That will be available at nny360.com Tuesday morning, and news will be published throughout the day online.
In an email to staff, Publisher Alec E. Johnson said it is not safe to bring in the press and mail teams due to the ongoing weather.
“It is not safe to have our employees on the road, nor is it safe to send trucks out tonight,” he said.
The city has seen several feet of snow since Friday, when a morning rain turned into a blizzard rather quickly. The Times staff worked early Friday to complete a Christmas Eve edition of the newspaper, but it could not be delivered after Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul declared a state of emergency.
“We are very proud of our staff’s work to quickly produce a robust Weekend Edition,” Mr. Johnson said. “It is unfortunate that we could not get it in readers’ mailboxes before Christmas.”
Because that edition has already been printed it will be delivered as soon as the post office begins delivering mail again. No mail was delivered Saturday.
The Weekend Edition is available here.
The Times expects printing to resume on Tuesday after roads are cleared and travel restrictions are lifted.
