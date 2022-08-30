WATERTOWN — A horse that died in the town of Antwerp was positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, according to the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
The rare but serious virus is carried by mosquitos that can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians.
The county was notified by the state Department of Health. Results are also pending for another horse with similar symptoms in the town of Orleans, public health officials said.
The Oswego County Health Department last week reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus was found in one mosquito pool in the town of Palermo, the same site where EEE was reported in July.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said there are typically five to 10 EEE cases reported each year in people across the United States and that only five human cases of EEE have been reported since 1971 in New York. These cases all came in separate years: 1971, 1983, 2009, 2010 and 2011 and were confirmed in Oswego and Onondaga counties. The five people died. Roughly 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The risk of contracting the virus is highest from late July through September, and the people most susceptible to developing serious illness are people older than 50 and people younger than 15. There are no vaccines or treatments for EEE in people.
Since mosquitos are more active at night, in order to protect yourself, the Jefferson County Public Health Service advises wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Officials also recommend applying mosquito repellent that has DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Children should not have the repellent directly applied to their skin; instead, the Public Health Service says to put it on an adult’s hand first and then apply the repellent to the child.
In order to reduce mosquito populations around the home people should throw away old containers, ceramic pots, or containers that hold water; remove extra tires from the property; drill holes into the bottom of outdoor recycling containers; ensure rain gutters are cleaned and make sure they are working properly; turn wheelbarrows and wading pools over when not using them; change water in bird baths at least every four days; clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds; clean chlorinated pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers; and use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates.
They also say that horse owners should talk to their veterinarian for vaccination of EEE.
The state Department of Health says symptoms of EEE in people include headache; high fever; chills; vomiting that may progress into disorientation; seizures; encephalitis; and coma. Symptoms in horses include fever higher than 103 degrees; dullness, depression or lack of appetite; walking aimlessly, mostly in circles; pressing head into corners; blindness; staggering or uncoordinated gait; recumbency; seizures; or 80% of the time, death.
