WATERTOWN — A group of local, regional and state economic leaders are ready to help businesses get through the coronavirus crisis.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Authority has put together a task force of economic development experts after meeting on Thursday.
Donald C. Alexander, the JCIDA’s executive director, said he wants to make sure that businesses get help as they deal with COVID-19 outbreak. That’s why the group formed the Jefferson County Economic Development Recovery Team.
Mr. Alexander said he’s never seen the economy in worse shape. Earlier this week, the head of the county employment and training office said it is expected that between 20 and 30 percent of the local workforce has been laid off.
Mr. Alexander said it will take time to figure out the impact of the financial crisis, although he’s optimistic that the economy will be stronger once it’s over.
“I think we will see an up-tick in the economy as things settle out and pent up demand takes back over again. But it’s how we manage this crisis today as to what the future is going to look like tomorrow,” Mr. Alexander said.
The group said that businesses should put together a team to come up with a strategy on how to deal with situation.
Donald W. Rutherford, the CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, said his agency is offering a two-month deferment plan for companies that have loans with the trust.
Jefferson Community College President Ty Stone, county board chairman Scott Gray and representatives from the state took part in the conference call.
The JCIDA and Watertown Trust offices are closed and staff is working from home because of the pandemic.
Mr. Alexander is available to help through his email at dcalexander@jcida.com.
The Development Authority of the North Country is also providing relief of principal and interest payments for businesses that have existing loans under one of the authority’s programs for 90 days, upon request of the business. Businesses interested in pursuing this option should contact Michelle Capone, the authority’s director of regional development, at mcapone@danc.org for assistance.
The authority is further helping to promote the North Country Alliance’s COVID-19 Emergency Business Relief Program, which was created to provide businesses located in the alliance’s service region with short-term relief and access to working capital during the pandemic. The program is designed to assist both for-profit and not-for-profit businesses with less than 100 employees with loans of up to $25,000. The authority administers the program for the NCA and those interested in more information or to apply should contact authority Project Development Specialist Matt Siver at msiver@danc.org.
