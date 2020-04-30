The state Education Department announced Thursday that it is canceling the August 2020 Regents Exams in response to the statewide closure of schools and districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This situation has been ongoing such that schools have now been closed statewide for an extended period,” the memorandum from Interim Commissioner Shannon L. Tahoe stated.
“There is much uncertainty as to when regular in-school attendance and instruction will be able to resume throughout the State and whether students will be adequately prepared to take Regents Examinations. It is most important that during the time of closure, educators be able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs and not have to be concerned about preparing students for State assessments.”
The cancellation of the June 2020 Regents Exams was announced on April 7.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to announce the state’s decision on reopening schools Friday.
