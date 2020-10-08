EDWARDS — Most Edwards-Knox students will continue with remote learning through Oct. 26, as a high number of students and staff remain in quarantine following three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district last week.
District Superintendent Erin E. Woods made the announcement to the school community Thursday.
“This has been a challenging time for our Cougar Community, and I want to thank our staff, students, and community for being flexible and adapting to the temporary shift to remote learning. Ultimately, we are eager to bring our students back but we must do so in a way that prioritizes health and safety,” Ms. Woods wrote.
School officials, in consultation with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, originally targeted Oct. 14 as a return date for in-person learning, but ultimately postponed it due to the large number of quarantines and outstanding test results. The school, in coordination with Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, offered drive-thru testing Monday.
In the letter to students, Ms. Woods noted about 60 test results were returned from Monday’s drive-thru as of Thursday, all of which were negative. Only two positive cases were reported on the school’s state COVID Report Card dashboard as of Thursday evening, though the site says it was updated Wednesday.
The Oct. 26 return date is still a goal, according to Ms. Woods, who also indicated the school would be distributing a survey to garner feedback as it considers a hybrid model moving forward.
As of Thursday, St. Lawrence County continued to see a steady number of cases in the upper single digits. According to data from the Harvard Institute of Global Health, the county had a seven-day average of 1.59 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per day. That puts the county in the institutes “yellow” phase of risk. The county had been in the yellow phase for much of September, only receding to the green phase (an average of one or fewer new case per 100,000 per day) between Sept. 26 and 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.