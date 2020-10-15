EDWARDS — A student at Edwards-Knox Central School has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth positive case within the district as students and staff continue with remote learning.
Superintendent Erin E. Woods made the announcement Thursday that one student currently off site tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Contact tracing efforts by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department are underway.
“It is our hope that because we have been fully remote for two weeks there will be limited spread to others in our school community, and we are currently working closely with Public Health to assist in the contact tracing process,” Ms. Woods wrote.
The school first moved to a remote learning model after a staff member tested positive on Sept. 30. Two more teachers and staff also tested positive, leading the district to set up a mobile testing site at the school for one day early last week. As of Thursday, Ms. Woods said that all 165 of those tests had been returned negative.
Right now, three staff members within the district have tested positive. Thursday’s positive case brings the district’s overall total to four positives. According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, as of Wednesday, the district is reported to have just two positive cases, which are both in staff members — one at the elementary school and the other at the high school.
The school is set to return in some fashion on Oct. 26, but a committee is determining whether to do so with a hybrid model.
