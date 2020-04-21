BUFFALO — Elective surgeries and procedures will resume in counties without significant risk of a COVID-19 surge, and the state will begin reopening by region as cases are on the rise in Western New York, officials said Tuesday.
Elective outpatient surgeries and treatments will resume on April 28 in hospitals with capacity over 25 percent and if the county has seen fewer than 10 new coronavirus hospitalizations over the past 10 days. If a hospital or county that resumed elective treatment has a surge in virus cases and exceeds those thresholds, elective treatment will cease, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.
Patients must test negative for COVID-19 before receiving any elective treatment. The state Department of Health will issue further guidelines.
Restrictions on elective surgery will remain in place in Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Clinton, Yates, Westchester, Albany, Richmond, Schuyler, Kings, Suffolk, New York, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Erie, Orange and Rensselaer counties as the state continues to monitor the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the region.
Gov. Cuomo met with President Donald J. Trump and White House officials at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss testing and how states can work together with manufacturers and the federal government. Discussion details were not released as of press time.
Different regions of the state may reopen based on COVID-19 data specific to that area, Gov. Cuomo said.
Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul will coordinate Western New York’s public health and reopening strategy, and former Lt. Gov. Robert J. Duffy will volunteer as a special advisor to coordinate the Finger Lakes’ and Rochester region public health and reopening strategy.
“There’s one state, yes, but there are regional economies within the state,” Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday during his a coronavirus briefing at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo. “Depending on that region’s curve is how you’ve got to calculate your strategy. Let’s talk about reopening economies in that regional context and coordinate it regionally.”
Strategies were not announced Tuesday for other parts of the state.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, supports the regional-based plan.
“I am pleased that New York state has recognized that the challenges and circumstances of the north country are different than New York City when it comes to reopening our economy and getting people back to work,” Ms. Stefanik said. “I believe our local county public health officials and hospitals will help guide these decisions. In my role on President Trump’s Task Force to Reopen the Economy, I will be working with my bipartisan colleagues on this regional approach to ensure we balance both public health and the need to get people back to work safely.”
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 14,828 on Tuesday — up from 14,347 on Monday. The state saw 481 virus-related deaths Monday, including 452 in hospitals and 29 in nursing homes. The daily death toll remained flat from Sunday’s total of 478 deaths.
Erie County, which borders Lake Erie and is home to Buffalo, had 125 virus-related deaths Monday, or about 26 percent of the state’s daily total.
The high volume of deaths Monday in Erie County shows a growing COVID-19 cluster, or hot spot.
“This is like stamping out a brush fire,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You need to run to where the fire is and put it out there...We must be ready to surge and flex support to address a local cluster.”
Officials are prepared to move state resources, including medical staff, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other pandemic supplies as rolling curves, or waves, of COVID-19 outbreaks strike different regions of the state and nation at different times.
New York tested 649,325 people, revealing 251,690 positive cases of COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon. The state may be past the virus apex, or several-day plateau, as hospitalization rates remained flat at 16,076 patients Tuesday from 16,103 on Monday. Roughly 1,300 virus patients entered hospitals Monday.
“The change in hospitalizations is down, but not as much as we would like,” Gov. Cuomo said.
The state reported 4,729 patients in intensive care Tuesday. Net change in intubations was down 127 fewer patients Monday, according to the governor’s office.
The state and nation’s COVID-19 diagnostic testing bottleneck continues. States must coordinate testing in their laboratories, Gov. Cuomo said. New York has 211. But national manufacturers do not have the ability to procure and produce millions of chemical reagents, swabs, vials and other testing kit materials — most of which are contingent on China and the international supply chain.
“They didn’t anticipate this volume,” Gov. Cuomo explained of testing kit manufacturers. “An ability to ramp up testing is what we’re all struggling with.”
Federal lawmakers expect to reach a deal on the nation’s next coronavirus relief bill this week. Gov. Cuomo has pushed New York’s delegation, including U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., to secure adequate funding for state and local governments in the next legislation.
The state will forecast cutting education spending, local governments and hospitals by 20 percent this week if the federal government doesn’t send money to New York.
“I think it’s a terrible mistake not to provide funding for the states,” Gov. Cuomo said, adding funding small businesses, airlines and large corporations is important, but so are other industries.
“How about police, firefighters...how about our healthcare workers, our teachers?” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’re not going to be able to fund schools. I don’t get it.”
The rest of the state will be responsive to Erie County, or any other region that shows an increased need for pandemic support, Gov. Cuomo said. New Yorkers in upstate counties expressed fear and anger when the governor signed an executive order on April 7 to take and move ventilators and medical equipment from one part of the state to another in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“When I say we have to move to help Western New York, yeah, there will be some places in the state where you hear a voice that says, ‘No, no, no, we have to worry about ourselves. We have to take care of us and they’re on their own the way we’re on our own,’” Gov. Cuomo said. “Not in New York. That’s not how we operate. Nobody is on their own. We are one state, we are one family, we are one community and we’re there to help one another.”
