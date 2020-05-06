LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System will begin elective surgeries with 10 procedures scheduled on Thursday and Friday.
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer made the announcement in the May Board of Legislators Zoom call on Tuesday evening.
The procedure schedule will hit full speed next week, although Mr. Cayer said there are some logistical issues still being addressed, most notably with meeting the state requirement for COVID-19 testing three days prior to each procedure because of the challenge getting tests processed on Sundays, jeopardizing Wednesday procedures.
Mr. Cayer said the hospital is projected to have lost between $2 million and $2.5 million in April bringing the two-month total since the beginning of March to over $4 million.
The return of elective procedures which provide the largest revenue stream for the hospital are expected to help mitigate some of that loss, however, a $1.5 million federal grant offsets the March losses of the same amount.
The Department of Health has required that all residents and staff in the county nursing home, which is part of the Health System, be swabbed for the novel coronavirus test by the end of the week.
Although there have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in the residential facility which was put under lock down in early March prior to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, Mr. Cayer said the health department sent a package with enough swabs and testing sufficient to test all 140 residents and 200 staff members.
The state recently reported 1,700 additional deaths of nursing home residents confirmed to be due to COVID-19 than originally believed.
