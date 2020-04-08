Marina LaBaff went down an internet rabbit hole late at night while trying to figure out what she could do to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. When she emerged, she was helping an international team of scientists, engineers and inventors develop an emergency ventilator and had arranged for it to be tested at SUNY Canton.
The effort is part of the Code Life Ventilator Challenge sponsored by Montreal General Hospital Foundation and Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre.
The goal of the challenge is for teams to design a low-cost, simple, easy-to-use and easy-to-build ventilator that can serve COVID patients, in an emergency timeframe. It should be easy to build locally, its functionality must be easy to verify, and must meet design requirements of the challenge.
RoboBreath, the team that Ms. LaBaff is working with, consists of people from around the world, she said.
Ms. LaBaff is the owner of Million Monarchs Boudoir photography in Massena.
“I am an entrepreneur and an artist and so I thought how can I assist someone with the skill set that I have in marketing and photography,” Ms. LaBaff said.
One thing the team needed was someone willing to build and test the machine. They were also looking for a spot in New York, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I called the SUNY Canton President who picked the project up immediately,” Ms. LaBaff said.
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran told her the labs were already open to volunteer engineers to make face masks.
“Within a few hours he had his whole team on the phone,” Ms. LaBaff said.
Victor Suturin, an Australian who holds an advanced degree in biomedical science, emphasized that the team designing the emergency ventilator are all volunteers and the idea is to create an open sourced plan that can be duplicate and improved upon.
He described the machine as being like an Ikea product.
One of the goals is to be almost the opposite of a standard ventilator.
“Those machines are very hard to roll out (manufacture) they are highly specialized and difficult to use,” he said .
The RoboBreath will be accessible to non-expert users and able to run for two weeks.
“Parts of it can be outsourced to manufacturers who are not in the usual healthcare chain,” Mr. Suturin said. “People who can produce toilet plungers can produce bellows.”
The electronics that run the machine are also simple computers like Arduinos and Raspberry Pis.
“We are creating a one-size-fits-all design which can be mass produced or casually produced in a remote location,” he said.
Michael J. Newtown, dean of the Canino School of Engineering Technology at SUNY Canton, said his department was ideally suited to assemble and test a prototype for the group.
“We would be able to take their prototype and test it, once we assemble it, and see how well it goes together and put it on our nursing mannequins to see how well it inflates their lungs.” Mr. Newtown said.
Mr. Newtown said that, if it works, it would be a cheap, reliable open sourced design that could be available in times of crisis or for one-time use.
“First thing we are going to do is see how well we can put it together. Then we are going to test to see if it runs for 14 days reliably and try to identify where it has weaknesses,” Mr. Newtown said.
Team RoboBreath describes itself as an international volunteer team of engineers, doctors, scientists, designers, student and entrepreneurs bound by one goal:
To provide a simple, scalable and effective ventilator design which would help ease the pressure from the struggling healthcare system, medical device manufacturers and supply chains, doctors and patients.
You can find out more at the group’s Facebook page at Robo-Breath 2.0 and on Instagram @Robo-Breath 2.0. The group also has a GoFundMe page.
