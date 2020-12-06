EVANS MILLS — The Indian River Central School District was informed Sunday by Lewis County Public Health that a staff member at Evans Mills Primary School tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result of the positive test result, the primary school will pivot to fully remote learning for Monday and Tuesday.
According to a release from the district, this includes Cohorts A and Z.
Following the two days of remote learning, a decision will be made with regard to a return to in-person learning.
