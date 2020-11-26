LOWVILLE — Everyone who attended 11 a.m. mass Sunday at St. Peter’s Church on Shady Avenue is now in quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
According to a message from Fr. Jude C. Nnadibuagha posted on the church’s website, an asymptomatic person who attended the mass later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He said the church had taken down the names and phone numbers of all of the people attending mass, making it easier for the attendees to be contacted by Lewis County Public Health. The message did not specify the number of people who attended the mass.
Fr. Nnadibuagha said both he and Fr. James W. Seymour will be required to quarantine, resulting in a retired priest agreeing to preside over services for the next two weeks, although daily masses other than Sunday services will be suspended until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.